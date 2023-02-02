CATLETTSBURG A Columbus man accused of raping a mentally incapacitated person saw his first appearance in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent arraigned 43-year-old Tom R. Clifford Jr. on a two-count indictment, charging him with rape.
At Thursday's hearing, a sign language interpreter was needed as Clifford is hard of hearing.
Clifford was appointed a public defender and a court date was set for March 2.
A grand jury in December 2022 directly indicted Clifford following an investigation by the Ashland Police Department. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.