CATLETTSBURG A Greenup County man was arraigned on charges of viewing and distributing child pornography on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Jeremy L. Woods, 45, of Load, made his first court appearance before Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis after being arrested on March 22.
Woods was appointed the Department of Public Advocacy, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
As Judge Davis read off Woods’s $100,000 full cash bond, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn mentioned Woods’s charges were “pretty serious” in nature.
All together, Woods is charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12 and one count of distributing a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.
If convicted, Woods faces five to 10 years on possessing the matter and one to five years for distributing the alleged child sexual abuse material.