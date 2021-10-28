CATLETTSBURG A 20-year-old man accused of slaying his girlfriend in an Oct. 17 shooting in East Ashland was arraigned Thursday on his charges in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Taylon Bensinger, of Ashland, was arraigned on charges of murder, evidence tampering and first-degree wanton endangerment by Judge John Vincent.
Bensinger is accused of shooting 24-year-old Angel Rowe during an domestic incident in the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue, according to Ashland Police.
Appearing via video from the Boyd County Detention Center, Bensinger was appointed legal representation from the Department of Public Advocacy after stating to the judge he had only 50 cents to his name.
A public defender present in the courtroom waived formal reading of the indictment and asked for Bensinger’s bond to be lowered from the $1 million Vincent set after the indictment was issued last week.
While scoring low as a flight risk and reoffender, Vincent sided with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christina Smith’s objection to a bond reduction, citing the severity of Bensinger’s charges.
Vincent set Bensinger’s first pretrial conference date for Feb. 10, 2022, after Smith asked for additional time to review the voluminous amount of discovery in the case.
