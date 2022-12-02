CATLETTSBURG A man accused of an internet sex crime against a minor was placed on strict monitoring Friday after posting bond.
Zachariah Albaba, 31, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, was booked into Boyd County Detention Center in early October and charged with one count of procuring or promotion of a minor by electronic means.
On Friday, Albaba appeared alongside his attorney, Sebastian M. Joy, for an arraignment — or formal reading of the charges against the defendant.
Joy waived the formal reading on Albaba’s behalf, requested the discovery of the case and entered a plea of not guilty.
Albaba, free on bond, was present in the courtroom on Friday.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis asked if Albaba had been on any supervision since his release from custody.
Albaba said that he had not.
Davis responded that although Albaba had posted a “significant cash bond,” he was ordered to be on full court monitoring for the duration of his pending case — including drug testing and home confinement.