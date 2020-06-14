CATLETTSBURG An Ohio man accused of slamming a stolen Jeep into a porch and nearly killing a man in late March was arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Lyle Ruggles, 37, was arraigned on charges of attempt to commit murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.
Ruggles is accused of nearly killing a man on 31st Street in Ashland after an ongoing argument that took most of the day, according to neighbors. At one point, the two men squared off with ball bats and machetes, a neighbor told The Daily Independent.
The argument eventually culminated in Ruggles hopping into the Jeep, driving across a vacant lot and slamming the man into a porch, police said. Witnesses said Ruggles got out of the vehicle and walked away, leaving the man pinned to the porch.
Ruggles is due back in court on June 26, in order to determine whether or not the public defender’s office can represent him. At the Friday hearing, Ruggles stated there might be a conflict for the office, but his attorney said none has come up yet.
Judge George Davis III set Ruggles’ bond at $250,000, citing a high risk of re-offending while on bond and a moderate flight risk.
