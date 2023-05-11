GRAYSON A man accused of causing injuries to an Olive Hill police officer was arraigned on two felonies Wednesday in Carter County Circuit Court.
Luther D. Smith, 55, of Olive was booked into Carter County Detention Center on March 14 and a grand jury subsequently found probable cause to indict Smith on charges of first-degree fleeing and evading and third-degree assault of a police officer.
On Wednesday, Smith was appointed counsel and a not guilty plea was entered on both previously mentioned felony counts and five other lower level misdemeanors and violations.
According to the indictment, Smith fled from police on foot, "creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to the officers," injured an officer in the process and intentionally caused damage to property.
Smith appeared via video conference from jail to formally hear the reading of charges against him.
Carter Circuit Judge Rebecca Phillips instructed Smith to contact his attorney, Brandon West, to begin planning his defense.
Smith is scheduled to reappear June 5.
He faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.
