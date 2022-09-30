EDITOR'S NOTE: Some of the details included in this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
CATLETTSBURG Details emerged in a bond hearing for a man accused of raping a child under the age of 12. Deputy testimony revealed the defendant allegedly used sites he was renovating to sexually assault the minor.
Clinton D. Whitt, 45, of Louisa appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court via Zoom from the Boyd County Jail for a scheduled bond hearing.
Whitt is held on four total charges, including rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
On Friday, Whitt's attorney, Caleb Hurt, asked the court to modify Whitt's bond from $100,000 cash only to allow for property bond instead.
Hurt said Whitt's family had offered up $270,000 worth of property that would easily cover the current bond amount.
Before a decision was made, a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy was called to testify.
The deputy advised the court that the incident stemmed from a report made to Hope's Place concerning sexual assault.
The deputy further testified that Whitt was employed to do construction and renovations on various properties in the county.
The victim informed the deputy that she was in eighth grade when Whitt was working on a barn where the first incident allegedly occurred.
The deputy testified that the victim reported she struggled against Whitt, who had approached from behind and attempted to stick his hands into her pants.
The incidents eventually escalated to oral and then sexual intercourse, according to the deputy.
The deputy testified that another incident occurred in a residence that Whitt was renovating in Ashland.
The victim drew a floor plan of the home as she didn't know the address.
The deputy said he later was able to identify the home and confirmed the child's drawing was accurate to the home in which she claims she was raped.
During questioning from both the Commonwealth and his own attorney, Whitt said he often took his children with him on work sites and worked alongside a co-worker in most instances, although he couldn't recall the potential witness' name.
Whitt also claimed the victim suffered from mental problems and believed these accusations stem from a custody battle in which the mother told Whitt he'd regret filing for 50/50 custody, according to the defendant.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn asked the court to maintain the bond as is.
Hurt said he wasn't asking for the amount to be modified, just that property be considered.
Hurt told Judge George Davis that the property proposed by the family was well worth the amount Whitt is currently held on.
Judge Davis deliberated for a moment before saying, "I am not inclined to modify the bond at this time."
Whitt is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 7.
