EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to details of the incident, reader discretion is advised.
GRAYSON A man was jailed last Thursday after police say he admitted to sexually abusing a juvenile on a fishing trip in early June.
Kentucky State Police report Wendell L. Middleton, 48, of Grayson, was charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse after admitting to a polygraph examiner that he performed oral sex on a juvenile.
According to court documents, Middleton said the incident occurred at Grayson Lake on June 1.
Kentucky State Police initially launched an investigation shortly after the incident, resulting in the polygraph test conducted at the Ashland Police Department last Thursday.
Officers instructed Middleton to indicate the extent of the abuse on a diagram and following his alleged admission, he was taken into custody.
Middleton is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. He faces up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.