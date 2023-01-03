GRAYSON An Olive Hill man accused of sexual crimes against a minor and an animal will have a bond modification considered.
Jerimiah James, 19, appeared before Carter County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Phillips on Tuesday alongside his attorney, David Mussetter.
James's charges stem from a report made to Kentucky State Police by a juvenile female in August.
The minor claimed that on the night of July 25, she was supplied with alcohol before she was raped and sodomized by James, who, she says, then performed the same sexual acts on his dog.
After escaping James's home the following morning, the minor claimed she flagged down a passing motorist for help, according to court documents.
While being interviewed by detectives, court documents state that James admitted to supplying the minor with alcohol but has no recollection of assaulting her nor the dog due to his own level of intoxication that night.
On Tuesday, Judge Phillips referred to a motion for bond review recently entered by Mussetter.
Mussetter informed the court that James's family was willing to post a substantial $75,000 cash bond — only $25,000 short of the current bond set.
The Commonwealth acknowledged that the amount was substantial, but James's alleged actions were "pretty egregious acts."
Mussetter responded that James lacks a substantial criminal history and was unlikely to pose a flight risk.
Phillips sided with the Commonwealth and said the "allegations certainly are disturbing," but also acknowledged the considerable cash amount offered up by the family.
"I cannot make any promises to modify," Phillips said, turning her attention directly to James, "but I will review."
Phillips said the only reason she was willing to consider a modification was because of the amount being so close to the $100,000 that is currently set.
"I'll consider it," Phillips said.
James is held on charges of sexual crimes against animals, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
