CATLETTSBURG A Louisa man accused of molesting a child over the course of three years will see his case go to trial.
In a final pre-trial conference, Clinton D. Whitt, 45, appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court for the last time before his trial is set to begin on Jan. 23.
Caleb Hurt, Whitt's appointed counsel, reiterated to Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis that Whitt was prepared to face a jury.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said he may file additional motions before Jan. 6 but otherwise agreed to the Jan. 23 date.
Whitt said during a previous bond hearing that he believed the allegations against him stem from filing for 50/50 custody of his children, in which the mother claimed Whitt would regret doing so.
The report was initially made at Hope's Place, with the victim claiming the sexual abuse started at a barn under construction when she was in eighth grade.
According to deputy testimony at Whitt's bond hearing, the victim accused Whitt of using locations he was renovating to rape her.
In one instance, the victim resorted to drawing the floor plan of an Ashland home Whitt had worked on where she claimed more sexual misconduct took place.
The deputy was able to verify the layout and structure of the home to solidify the victim's claim, leading Judge Davis to deny lowering Whitt's bond following that hearing.
Whitt is held on four total charges including rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
Whitt is at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
If convicted, Whitt could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the sodomy charge alone.
(606) 326-2652 |