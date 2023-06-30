CATLETTSBURG A Tennessee man accused of using the internet to procure a minor has received an offer from the Commonwealth.
Zachariah Albaba, 31, of Rocky Top, was arraigned on a sole count of procuring or promotion of a minor by electronic means, a class D felony, in Dec 2022.
Albaba, represented by Sebastian Joy, appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday where it was stated Albaba had received a plea offer from prosecuting attorneys.
It's unclear what exactly was offered from prosecutors in exchange of a guilty plea, but Joy said he required additional time to discuss the matter with his client.
The matter was reset for Aug 11.
If convicted, Albaba faces up to five years in prison.
(606) 326-2652 |