FLATWOODS An Ashland man was charged Tuesday, police said, trying to stash his dope inside the lobby of a medical office.
Was it in a trash can or the pot of a fake plant?
No. Police said the suspect just dropped it on the floor.
Police said a little after 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities in Flatwoods were alerted to Bellefonte Road for reports of a man staggering around, possibly high on drugs.
When a Greenup County deputy arrived on the scene, the man ran inside Tech Medical Express, a home health care agency, then came back outside, according to a criminal citation.
Flatwoods Police arrived on the scene and found 38-year-old Timothy J. Keyser sitting on the steps of the business, the citation states. EMS was called to evaluate Keyser, who declined to go to the hospital, court records show.
While police spoke with Keyser, a worker at the office came outside and asked an officer come in, records show. She told officers when Keyser ran inside, he dropped a small baggie on the floor, according to the records.
Inside the bag was a white powder, believed to be carfentanil or fentanyl, police said.
Carfentanil and fentanyl are synthetic forms of opiates and are much more powerful than its poppy plant cousin, heroin. Normally cut into heroin — increasingly more in meth nowadays — the drug is also sold on the market pure.
Keyser was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading and trafficking in carefentanil or fentanyl, according to jail records.
Keyser is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, jail records show.
(606) 326-2653 |