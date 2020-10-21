CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man wound up in the clink over the weekend after police said he was caught driving lit with his two daughters in the truck.
At around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Catlettsburg Police said officers received a report of a blue Chevrolet pickup crossing the median and popping over the sidewalks on U.S. 23. The truck then pulled into the 55th Street Marathon station, according to an arrest citation.
A patrolman found the truck and spoke to the driver — 40-year-old Billy C. King — according to court records.
King, swaying back and forth and barely keeping his eyes open, told police he was just taking his kids around the corner, records show.
The officer asked if King had anything to drink that evening — King admitted to drinking a couple tall boys (24 ounces each) a couple of hours prior to driving, the citation states.
After failing a field sobriety test, King was taken into custody, records show. The officer noted this had been King’s third DUI. The children — ages 5 and 17 — were placed in the care of their grandmother, who came to pick up the car as well, records show.
King was charged with third-offense DUI, second-degree wanton endangerment and first-offense driving on a suspended license. Jail records show he is being held on a $1,500 bond.
If you or a loved one you know has an alcohol or drug problem, the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration offers a free National Helpline that is open 24/7, 365. The service offers free and confidential referrals to treatment centers, support groups and other resources for this wishing to seek sobering.
The helpline is 1-800-662-4357.
