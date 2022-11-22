OLIVE HILL A Carter County man is in jail after allegedly grabbing a K-9 around the neck during an arrest attempt.
Ricky Rose, 46, of Grayson, was picked up last Friday after an officer said he responded to a call in reference of an assault.
Once on scene at Hydreco Apartments in Olive Hill, the officer made contact with Rose, who immediately threw off his jacket and shirt and demanded the officer fight him, according to court records.
The officer wrote that Rose continued to act aggressively even after the officer threatened him with K-9 Maverick, who had yet to be deployed.
Rose wasn’t deterred by threat, telling the officer to release the dog.
So, K-9 Maverick was released and the officer reports that he commanded the dog to “agress and apprehend.”
Rose is accused of then grabbing K-9 Maverick by the neck.
Rose was eventually subdued, placed into handcuffs and first aid was rendered until EMS arrived — an anticipated result for allegedly picking a fight with a police K-9.
Rose was booked into Carter County Detention Center early Saturday morning.
He is charged with public intoxication, menacing, second-degree assault on a service animal and fourth-degree assault.
Assault on a service animal in the second degree is a class B misdemeanor and has Rose facing up to 90 days in jail on that charge alone.