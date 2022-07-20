CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man arrested last week after he was accused of stashing a woman's body between his bed and a wall for at least two weeks has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Whitney Filion, 44, was indicted Tuesday on a sole count of abuse of a corpse, a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the woman did not appear to suffer any trauma and labs are currently under way. The woman was last seen alive on July 1, according to Hammond.
Ashland Police uncovered the body on July 14 during a search warrant at the home, court records show.
Filion is being held on a $10,000 bond.
(606) 326-2653 |