After eight years of serving as Carter County Judge-Executive, Mike Malone is off the ballot. Opting for a simpler life of retirement filled with fishing and his grandchildren, Malone said, “I did the best I could do, I’m glad I did it, but I don’t want to do it again.”
Before his current gig, Malone started out as a funeral director and later decided to work alongside his brother at his research business. Malone said he did compliance and purchasing, and his experience in business adds up to about 40 years.
“I filed to run for judge and the rest is history,” Malone laughed.
It hasn’t been an easy job for Malone by any means.
In just his first year as judge-executive, the county was slammed by Mother Nature with crippling ice storms and resulting flooding, leaving behind utter destruction and an overwhelmed Malone.
“It was hard to step into,” he said. He had the business background, which helped, but Malone doesn’t believe anyone is truly prepared for the responsibility the position holds.
Malone explained that the seat requires one to deal with a “duty dumping ground.”
“If it doesn’t fit anywhere else, it goes on the county judge,” he added.
Malone mentioned he was surprised to have to deal with some of the issues he’s run across as judge-executive.
“Animal control, solid waste issues and the scope of making sure your 911 system is functioning because people die if it doesn’t,” he said.
When asked his favorite accomplishment, Malone stated he brought civility back to Carter County saying, “You gotta work with what you’ve got.”
Malone said he’ll miss the people he’s worked with the most and extended his gratitude to the fiscal court, magistrates, sheriff, clerk and attorney.
“I’m lucky to have such great people,” Malone said.
Despite polarizing beliefs, Malone said party never played a role.
“We don’t always agree, but there’s never been a fight or a fuss between them,” he said. “... It’s not Democrat or Republican, it’s what’s the problem and how do we fix it?”
In 2020, a late winter ice storm smacked the area, knocking Carter County down for two to three weeks and causing Malone and his team to struggle under the weight of the aid required after such events.
Malone said during that time frame the citizens of the county went without power, electricity and accessible roadways.
Malone said 159,000 cubic yards of tree debris were removed and $10 million worth of damage was done to county roads and infrastructure.
“Everybody stepped up,” Malone said, referring to office workers that headed out with chainsaws to cut timber and deliver water.
“It was our most trying time,” Malone said, “but my office really shined.”
Malone recalled lighter memories, remembering a time he got a call that a roadway had been blocked preventing a bus from passing through. When Malone inquired about what was blocking the roadway, he said a grand piano had been abandoned in the middle of the road.
“These sorts of things always came out of the blue,” he laughed.
Malone also recalled working with the late Judge Henry Wilhoit to bring the veterans park to the lot across from the justice center in Grayson.
A three-way battle will take place to fill Malone’s seat — Democrat Dustin Howard or Republican Brandon Burton or Independent Duane Suttles.
“We have good men that are honest that are running to replace me,” Malone said, “They’re capable of doing a great job. Whichever gets it, I’ll do what I can to create a smooth transition.”
Malone said that although he’s retiring, he wants to see Carter County succeed and will do what he can to help it even after he steps away from the political arena.
But for now, Malone looks forward to fishing as he said he hasn’t had much time to do it in the last eight years.