ASHLAND Ashland Town Center will host several family-friendly events this month with a Valentine’s Day theme.
• Ashland Town Center’s KidX Club will have a Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, near the new Five Below and Belk Women and Kids. The event will give children and their families the opportunity to create meaningful gifts and Valentines for their loved ones and best friends while at home. Tickets are required; guests are required to pre-register.
• The center will host the interactive art display #PostYourLove, sponsored by Necco, where guests are encouraged to handwrite notes of love, affirmation or encouragement on sticky Post-It notes near TJ Maxx. Guests are also encouraged to share their notes virtually by using #PostYourLove.
• To show love for animals, a donation bin will be set up near the Food Court to accept items for Ashland Animal Rescue.
All events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, mask wearing, avoiding gathering in groups and following each store's protocols.
For more information or to register, visit ashlandtowncenter.com.