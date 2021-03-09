ASHLAND It’s a little bit reality and all fiction — which many books are.
Ashland native Brooke Salisbury (now Brooke Burroughs) has written “The Marriage Code,” which draws heavily on her life.
“(It) started out as a memoir of my experience moving to Bangalore, India, and meeting my husband. But because fiction usually has to be a lot more entertaining than real life, I had to fictionalize it, and that took a long time,” the University of Kentucky graduate said. “Fictionalizing a story that was so close to me was really hard at times, especially when developing the characters. Real life often doesn’t have the drama and high stakes that fiction does, and I wanted to develop characters that had their own challenges and journeys to take that weren’t mine or my husband’s.”
She said it took about six years to get the book into its “publishing form.”
Burroughs, whose degree was in English, lived throughout Europe, teaching English as a second language, when she learned about a job in Bangalore, India.
“It was in the mid-2000s and a lot of IT companies were looking for people with cross-cultural and communication skills to help with training in the outsourcing business,” she said. “I got a job with a big tech company, helping to train technical support engineers. But I’m not a coder or programmer, unlike my characters in ‘The Marriage Code.’”
In the book, Emma, a software engineer in Seattle who has always lived her life according to a plan, turned down her boyfriend’s proposal and everything starts to crumble. “In an effort to save the one thing she cares about — her job — she must recruit her colleague, Rishi, to be on her development team…only she may or may not have received the position he was promised. (She did.),” Burroughs explained. “Rishi cannot believe he got passed over for promotion. To make matters worse, not only does his job require him to return home to Bangalore with his nemesis, Emma, but his parents now expect him to choose a bride and get married.
“Emma makes him an offer: If he joins her team, she’ll write an algorithm (AKA the marriage code) to find him the perfect bride, and he reluctantly accepts. And through the process of developing the marriage code, he does find the perfect woman for him, although maybe it’s not the one he (or his family) would have expected.”
While working in India, Burroughs said she met her husband, Prabhu, who also had a tech job. They now live in Austin, Texas.
“He is an outgoing outdoorsy person, so he fits right in,” she said. “He always says that Austin reminds him of home, as there is a lot of state pride and people are very warm and friendly.”
She said the facts of the story in “The Marriage Code” aren’t true, but the essense of her experiences are there.
“The family and places and friends are all inspired by my experience and the multitude of amazing food, drinks, people, and the landscape that is south India,” she said, noting the story stretches beyond her life.
“When I wrote this story, I wanted to share some of the challenges and truths that we all face, regardless of culture or birthplace — these matters of the heart,” she said. “Our hopes and dreams and visions for the future and how love can either hinder those for some, or create a version of a future we never imagined.”
