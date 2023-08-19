ASHLAND Geodes form when pockets of air are trapped inside rock; minerals crystalize into bursts of color. They also form when Beth Prichard of Grayson gets to work.
The beauty of geodes drew Prichard to create artworks that mimic the look of the crystals. “They caught my eye. Anything shiny and sparkly really mesmerizes me.”
The process of creating a geode work of art is straightforward.
“I take a piece of raw wood and Gesso it and then mix resin with mica powder and acrylics and then pour the geode,” she said.
A retired hair stylist and realtor, Prichard said she learned to make the wall hanging by watching YouTube videos after painting for a couple of years.
“At first I was nervous because the resin takes a short time before it sets up,” she said. Now, she said she loves it.
“I crave to paint. I crave to create something,” she said.
Pieces are available in a wide range of sizes and colors and she takes commissions. Many contain real gemstones.
Ben and Jamie Darling of Ashland have purchased three pieces by Prichard. Mrs. Darling said they were looking for art to decorate her husband’s business.
“When we first started decorating we used what we already had which included several of my grandmother’s works,” she said. “She mostly did ink and oil on canvas. We wanted to find a few more art pieces of local artist if we could since most of the general office spaces had artwork.”
While having some of those pen and inks framed at Aladdin’s Art Gallery, Mrs. Darling said a large, purple work by Prichard caught her eye, but it didn’t fit any decor themes at the office or house. Later, her husband went into the gallery and found three green pieces, which he purchased.
“Beth’s art is very colorful and different than my grandmother’s pieces so they hold their own nicely in the office,” she said. “The mix of color and media make for interesting combinations especially with changes in the lighting. The green colors fit in the office space and because of where we placed them they always catch your eye. Every time someone looks at them they will find something new which keeps the pieces fresh. I like the effect the paint in the background makes. The deep bright green one we have really stands out.”
Prichard also paints abstracts using alcohol ink, a thin pigment with bold colors. She also taught herself their use.
“I just do what I like, what I think is cool,” she said.
In addition to Aladdikn’s Art Gallery, Prichard’s art can be seen and purchased at Artique in Lexington; and the Rowan County Arts Center in Morehead.