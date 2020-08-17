ASHLAND The baskets of petunias decorating the streets of Ashland might seem a simple addition to the town, but the blooming beauties require effort and work.
This year, the Foundation for the Tri-State decided to take a different route for funding because of COVID-19, said Kathryn Lamp, vice president and general counsel for the foundation.
"We thought downtown was struggling as it is, and the economy has had other big hits, so we thought we'd take it on ourself this year to raise funds," Lamp said.
Asking the traditional donors, such as King’s Daughters Medical Center and the downtown merchants, to contribute to the flowers seemed inappropriate, she said, so the board of trustees of the foundation, which purchased the original flower baskets and raises money each year to refill them, decided not to solicit funds from the community.
Instead, the foundation made a grant from its 21st Century Endowment Fund to help purchase the flowers. It also received annual contributions from its longtime partners, the Woodlands Foundation and Marathon Petroleum, and gifts from Andrew W. Jones and Martha McGuire.
Lamp said the foundation also received several donations from anonymous sources found through social media.
She said the project usually costs about $6,200 each year. There are 232 hanging baskets.
The City of Ashland maintains the project each year by regularly watering and fertilizing to keep the flowers blooming.
Lamp said the flower baskets give Ashland a boost.
"When someone drives into a town that has any beautification project, it shows that someone cares about that town and the people there are active," she said. "It's a small project, and a simple project, but we're glad to have a hand in making Ashland look better.”
(606) 326-2661 |
To give to next year’s flower baskets, donate to the “Ashland Beautification Fund” online at tristatefoundation.org. Checks may be sent to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, P.O. Box 2096, Ashland, KY 41105-2096. All donations are tax deductible. For more information, email info@tristatefoundation.org or call (606)324-3888