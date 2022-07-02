PRESTONSBURG There’s a beach vibe in the air, and it’s coming from Prestonsburg.
That might be because the city has created Dewey Lagoon, which opened in June to good crowds. More than 200 showed up to enjoy the 300-foot beach on the first day.
Mayor Les Stapleton said creation of the beach area at Dewey Lake has been nearly five years in the making. In the beginning, funding was available, but that funding disappeared. He said as a result, the city footed the bill, which was about $26,000; he said final figures have not been reported yet.
“The pool is in horrible condition, but I realized we could open a beach quickly, so it was low-hanging fruit,” Stapleton said.
When the mayor asked art students at Prestonsburg High School to help create the lagoon, they came up with the name and the design of a beach-themed mural.
“Unfortunately, the timing and the weather was such that school was out before they could do it,” he said. The art teacher and a student took the mural design and applied it, and the city kept the name Dewey Lagoon.
The space, which has 20 lifeguards on duty with special training for guarding lakes, also includes an inflatable aquatic playground.
It’s not the first time a beach graced the shores of Dewey Lake.
There was a beach in the 1960s and ‘70s, Samantha Johnson, executive director of Prestonsburg Tourism.
“It ended up closing and opening a pool, which is down for maintenance and repair now,” Johnson said. “The city bought the space the beach used to be and added more space.”
She said it brought back memories for those who remember the original beach.
“This has been a great addition and when we announced it, so many people shared stories about their parents and grandparents from decades ago,” she said. “It’s nice to see the association people have and the great memories. Now, we’ll be seeing people with their kids coming (to Dewey Lagoon).”
Meanwhile, Stapleton said he hopes to bring back the pool in some form.
“We want to capitalize on it as best we can to make it as inviting as it can be for tourists,” he said.