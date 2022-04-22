WURTLAND Wurtland Middle School students built a wall with Habitat for Humanity in honor of the late Rhonda Nunley.
Nunley was the President of Greenup County Habitat for Humanity and died after a battle with breast cancer at age 40. Thursday would have been Nunley’s 49th birthday.
The students in the school’s Industrial Arts classes, taught by Scott Bowling, had the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a construction-like environment while giving back to the community.
David Michaels is the Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State and was the lead on the project. Michaels shared that in a few weeks the house the students contributed to will begin to be built. The home will go to a veteran through a partnership with HUD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The veterans housing initiative began in 2014 and there are now 12 houses in the Huntington area housing veterans, said Michaels. The veteran who will soon become a homeowner, and has been renting but was at one point homeless. Veterans Affairs works to make sure veterans are ready for homeownership and proceeded to the process with Habitat for Humanity, according to Michaels.
The students grabbed wood boards, hammers and nails and got to work. The middle schoolers built a frame that will serve as an exterior wall. Construction of the home on site is scheduled to begin in about two weeks, said Michaels. At noon, they ceremonially raised the walls that would frame the cottage.
Assistant Principal Melissa Bowling said the project goes along with the overall game plan for the school. WMS is building a variety of Career and Technical Education classes.
“Many of our students upon graduation may not choose to go to college, and so they may choose to go into construction or welding or automotive,” said Bowling. All of those, in our area, are viable careers and this is showing them that further community outreach.”
There is a special connection, said Bowling, between Habitat for Humanity and Greenup County. That connection is Rhonda Nunley. Nunley’s aunt Becky Spencer is a reading and English teacher at the school. It was her idea to partner with the organization.
The build was set for earlier in the month, but mother nature decided it would need to be delayed. The delay fell on Nunley’s birthday, so they proceeded even though the rain began to fall. The forecast wasn’t as dreary as the former date, so they persisted.
“In Greenup County, we take care of each other and support each other and I think this makes our build even more special because … we’re doing it in her honor and her spirit and legacy is with us,” said Bowling.
Spencer said it was a great day, and expressed her gratitude for Michaels, Bowling and all involved to make the vision a reality. Former Greenup students volunteered their time to keep food and snacks available for the students. Volunteers passed out ponchos as the sky began to leak. Local politicians donated funds to get the food, said Spencer.
“The community came together in an unbelievable way,” said Spencer. “It’s meaningful.”
Michaels said it’s a unique experience. Typically students would need to be 16 before working on a Habitat for Humanity project because they need to be 16 to be on an active construction site. However, with the organization coming to the school, it is a school project, and the students can do the work.
“We’re just along for the ride,” said Michaels. “They’re being the hands and feet today.”
The students received real-life job site experience working in spite of the weather, said Michaels. They have the opportunity to gain experience, and give back to a veteran who served the county and their community.
Nunley’s family members were present to help with the build and see the work done in her honor. Her parents, Ron and Connie Nickel, smiled as students worked bent over boards that would soon turn into a home.
Alongside them, their grandchildren and Nunley’s sons, Carter and Byron Nunley, stood as their community worked in honor of their mom. The family contingent grew larger with Spencer, Nunley’s aunt, and Spencer’s granddaughter Eleanor Stevens. The family celebrated Rhonda Nunley’s birthday with Wurtland Middle Schoolers working together with the organization Rhonda gave so much time to in her life.
