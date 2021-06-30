ASHLAND A rib competition to benefit Hope’s Place is upcoming.
Ribs on the River will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 31 at the Ashland Riverfront, Joel Duelley with 606 Initiative, the volunteer group hosting the event, said.
“Right now we have 14 competitors and we’re going to cut it off at 20,” he said, noting a panel of judges will name a favorite and a People’s Choice award will be given. The panel of judges will include Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins.
It will be Ashland’s first rib cookoff, Duelly said.
"We wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before," he said. "The tennis center does Wing Wars, and we didn’t want to copy the event, but we love the atmosphere."
Ribs on the River will be the second event by the 606 Initiative. The previous event raised $3,500 for Safe Harbor.
"I love what they do at Hope’s Place," Duelley said of the agency that aims to help heal child victims of sexual abuse and seeks to reduce and occurrence of abuse. "They are such a valuable asset to the community. I just want to raise a bunch of money, as much as possible, for Hope’s Place."
The event will include music by Devin Hale and The Brews Brothers. Beer will be available.
"We just want this to be a fun, interactive event with food and, if you want to drink some beer, drink some beer," he said. "We want to make sure it’s a blast."
Tickets for Ribs on the River are available on eventbrite.com or in person on the day of the event, which is from 1 to 4 p.m. July 31 on the Ashland Riverfront. Those interested in competing or volunteering should message Joel Duelley on the 606 Initiative Facebook page or call him at (606) 694-1096.