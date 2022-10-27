Most of the area has elected to set Trick or Treat times for the evening of Halloween — Monday, Oct. 31.

Here is a roundup of three northeastern Kentucky counties:

BOYD COUNTY

• Ashland: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (drive-thru at Central Park, also 6-8)

• Catlettsburg: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• Rest of county: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

GREENUP COUNTY

• Flatwoods: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (Treats Around The Track, 5-8 p.m.)

• Greenup: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• Raceland: Monday, 5-8 p.m. for block party at Raceland City Park

• Russell: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• South Shore: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• Worthington: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• Rest of county: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY

• Grayson: Monday, 6-8 p.m.

• Olive Hill: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (welcome center)

Tags

Trending Video