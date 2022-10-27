Most of the area has elected to set Trick or Treat times for the evening of Halloween — Monday, Oct. 31.
Here is a roundup of three northeastern Kentucky counties:
BOYD COUNTY
• Ashland: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (drive-thru at Central Park, also 6-8)
• Catlettsburg: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• Rest of county: Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
GREENUP COUNTY
• Flatwoods: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (Treats Around The Track, 5-8 p.m.)
• Greenup: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• Raceland: Monday, 5-8 p.m. for block party at Raceland City Park
• Russell: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• South Shore: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• Worthington: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• Rest of county: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
CARTER COUNTY
• Grayson: Monday, 6-8 p.m.
• Olive Hill: Monday, 6-8 p.m. (welcome center)