ASHLAND A five-vehicle accident closed a portion of 13th Street in Ashland on Friday morning.
Drivers of two vehicles were transported via ambulance to the King’s Daughters Emergency Department, according to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley.
One suffered serious injuries, according to Kelley, but none of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening, he said.
The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. Friday near two intersections — 13th and Megan Neyer Way, and 13th and Shelby Avenue.
All four lanes of that portion of 13th Street were closed for a little more than an hour, reopening at 10 a.m., Kelley said.
A single-axle F700 Diesel dump truck, a Nissan Rogue, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a GMC and a Dodge Durango were involved in the wreck.
The GMC and Dodge Durango were traveling southbound — away from Ashland. The dump truck was heading toward Ashland.
It was unclear, according to first responders at the time, which direction the Cherokee and Rogue were going when the wreck occurred. Those two vehicles sustained the most damage, as the Rogue suffered considerable destruction on both ends.
The operators of the Rogue and Cherokee received medical attention.
The driver of the Durango said she saw it all transpire behind her. She was on her way to work.
“Next thing I know, I see chaos in my rear-view mirror and my car got it,” she said. “There were cars swerving in the rear-view, and I felt my car get hit. In that instant, I’m thinking, did that really happen?
“I was either stopped or going really slow,” she continued. “And I thought, oh crap, what if I get pushed over to the other lane?”
The Durango driver decided to pull into the small parking lot in front of a few businesses, including Zanzi’s and State Beauty.
One eyewitness said it was remarkable how quickly Ashland Fire and Ashland Police arrived at the scene.
