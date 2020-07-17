ASHLAND Ashland’s Salvation Army has new leadership.
Majors Dean and Pamela Moretz began serving as pastors and administrators on June 28.
In addition, the name of the local organization is now The Northeast Area Corps. An installation ceremony will take place in the fall, but the Moretzes started the job on June 29, driving the canteen vehicle around the area.
There is significance to the name change, Mrs. Moretz said.
“It means a larger territory coverage: Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Pike and Rowan counties,” she said. The name change is in effect, while the reopening of the Corps Church and Family Store are to come.
Mrs. Moretz said they first visited Ashland in April and fell in love with “the history, landscape and people.”
“The Salvation Army moves their Corps Officer/Pastors frequently. This allows us to develop many relationships in our country and around the world,” she said. “It’s our turn to help make our communities and the world a better place.”
Getting back to normal will be the biggest challenge, Mrs. Moretz said.
“All the while, as we clean, rearrange, remodel, paint, restock, retrain, disciple and begin inviting others back to support the new and improved Salvation Army Northeast Area Corps Mission,” she said. “We hope to accomplish stronger relationships, expand our services and get better acclimated to our new surroundings. We want people to know that the new and improved Salvation Army Northeast Area Corps is a place to ‘Call your second home, find help when needed and have family fun.’”
The Moretzes have been ordained ministers for more than 35 years. The two met in seminary and joined The Salvation Army after their children, Priscilla and James, were born.
Mr. Moretz, 59, grew up in LaCrosse, Virginia, and entered seminary after high school. He was trained as a skilled journeyman carpenter and his hobbies include music, golf, football, NASCAR and spending time with friends, grandchildren and other family members.
A native of Indianapolis, Mrs. Moretz, 60, has a background in the medical field as well as ministry. She enjoys singing and plays several instruments. She also enjoys motivational speaking.
“Together, we have served in the ministry for over eight appointments and over half the country,” she said, noting they have been serving in Louisville. Meanwhile, she said, they are grateful to Lt. Mark Cancia, who has overseen the Ashland site while they were preparing to move.
“He has been very instrumental in the future success of The Salvation Army,” Mrs. Moretz said. “We will do our very best to take it from here, and we will need help breathing life back into the community and surrounding counties of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Pike and Rowan, especially since the pandemic is phasing out.”
