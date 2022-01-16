ASHLAND Chants of encouragement rang out inside Ashland Blazer High School as JROTC students pushed their limits on sit-ups and push-ups.
The cadet Army battalion is preparing for their inspection in March. U.S. Army inspectors will visit the battalion in March to determine how the program is doIng.
LTC (R) John Turner explained that the program must pass inspection or it can be put on probation and a second inspection will be completed. If the second isn’t passed, the program is at risk. Turner assured that the program will be ready.
Turner said they want to do more than pass, they are aiming to be named a program with distinction.
“We know what the winning formula is to get through this,” said Turner.
The evaluators with the U.S. Army will come to Ashland on March 10 and interview some of the cadets, said Turner. The students each has a physical and digital portfolio full of assignments they must complete. Those portfolios will be inspected and the cadets are expected to take ownership of their work.
The JROTC battalion commander at Ashland Blazer is Aryn Dougans. Dougans is responsible for her unit and takes the challenge on with a smile. She not only has to make sure she is prepared, but everyone else is as well.
Dougans shared that she recently finished up her four-page paper for the inspection, and is now ready to turn a greater amount of her attention to those she leads.
“I have to work on myself getting ready and also help other people get ready while working on myself, which isn’t a hard job, I just have to make time for it,” said Dougans.
She helps everyone keep up with their assignments and portfolios. Everyone is at a different spot, which Dougans admits can be confusing for her. However, Dougans lacks an ego that keeps her from admitting she doesn’t know — yet continues to lead by taking the initiative to ask her instructors for the answer and guidance.
Following portfolio inspections cadets will then transition to briefings. Students in leadership will present to the evaluators about key events that have taken place in the unit. One is the December service project at the Hillcrest City Mission. The students conducted a clothing drive at the beginning of the school year and delivered the collections to the mission in December.
The JROTC cadets took the day to escort clients through the mission, filling their cars and providing help to the mission any way they could.
“These guys learned a lot about being civic-minded, they learned a lot about the difference between service learning and community service,” said Turner.
He shared that the students learned about paying it forward to give back to the community.
The instructors themselves, Turner and MSG Randy Phillips will both be evaluated. They also have portfolios that will be inspected by the Army.
Another piece of the evaluation is that the cadets must demonstrate improvement. The battalion must show the Army evaluators that they are rising to a challenge. In August the battalion noted their weakness in sit-ups.
The unit completes a cadet challenge in the fall and spring each year. This measures their physical strengths in multiple areas. It contains a mile run, maxing out push-ups and sit-ups in a minute each and more.
The cadets have worked each week since August to gain improvements, charting their progress throughout the school year. Each Friday is a PT, or physical training day, for the cadets. The students train for the cadet challenge and other physical goals they set at the beginning of the year. Friday, students were inside due to the cold, but spent time refining their push-ups and sit-ups.
As half the students laid on the workout mats pushing their limits, their fellow cadets were screaming encouragements to keep going, to push harder. It will take the whole team striving toward their goal to get there. It was evident in their constant encouragement of one another that they want each other to succeed.
Turner and Dougans both expressed how close the cadets are and the camaraderie between them all.
Dougans said they are able to leave any outside drama at the door. No matter what’s happening between them outside of JROTC, when they walk in those doors, they are a unit.
Dougans works hard to make sure cadets know they can trust her. She takes the time to connect with everyone through social media after school. She doesn’t just want them to see her as a rule enforcer at school, but a friend they can count on. She speaks highly of her unit, and said she will be sad to graduate and leave this spring. Dougans said she will miss them all.
Turner said the students come to class ready to work every day, despite the overwhelming number of obstacles they have faced over the years keeping up with school in a pandemic.
Turner said they try not to overburden the students, but he says they love challenges. The students like to be pushed mentally and physically, he said.
“We try to instill in them handwork, discipline and maintaining high standards,” said Turner.
Some struggle with it more than others, but Turner said he has noticed that students are “starving for that type of leadership in their life.”
The goal of the program is best boiled down to teaching students about leadership — not just in concept but with actual practice. Students are given the opportunity to gain practical experience in leading and being productive citizens.
The instructors place students in positions of leadership and then take the time to point out mistakes and give them feedback on how to do better. They want their students to learn from mistakes.
Turner explained that they challenge and push their cadets, however, they don’t give them anything they can’t handle.
Along with the unit’s goal, each student has goals they set on their own. Turner said they work with students to set realistic, specific, time-bound goals.
As they eye their March inspection, and then the end of the school year, they are closing in on many of their goals.
Turner said as a group, they are close on their sit-ups and the goal set in the fall. They aren’t there yet, but he believes they will get there. It’s all about the students staying dedicated, especially if school isn’t in-person.
As he spoke with his leadership students he shared about his military experience. When he was on leave, he was expected to maintain. He asked the same of the students should a snow day or virtual day take them out of the classroom. He didn’t ask for gains in excess, but consistency.