HUNTINGTON A case involving an accused marijuana mailman in Huntington has seen a superseding indictment, according to federal court records.
Matthew Carter Rose is accused of delivering marijuana through the mail by dropping it off on at a vacant house on his delivery route, according to federal court records.
The superseding indictment, issued earlier this week, has charged Rose with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute.
Court records show the deliveries happened between October and December in 2017.
Rose's trial is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
