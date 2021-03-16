SAYLERSVILLE A 21-year-old Royalton man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer.
Joshua N. Brown was charged with attempted murder, two counts of menacing, two counts of resisting arrest, four counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault and violating what appears to be half the traffic code.
Brown also had a bench warrant.
He was taken into custody and booked Sunday by Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Michael J. Coleman, of Post 9 in Pikeville, said Brown had put his car in reverse and attempted to run a law enforcement officer over prior to the chase.
