VANCEBURG The Lewis County Fiscal Court has voted unanimously to close the Lewis County Detention Center. The facility is slated to cease operation on June 12.
That decision came during last week’s regular monthly meeting of magistrates after Judge-Executive Jimmy Lykins read a prepared statement outlining his recommendation to close the facility.
“I love Lewis County and its people,” Lykins said. “That is why I accepted this position. My heart and soul has always been in any job I’ve ever had. I’ve always tried to do that which is right for my employer.
“Now I am employed by you, the people,” he said. “I submit to you this day that it’s in the best interest of the citizens, the taxpayers of Lewis County to close the Lewis County Detention Center effective June 12, 2021.”
Lykins said he had met with a committee he chose to review the jail situation.
“At that meeting, not one of the members of the committee could give a solution to fix the problem,” he said.
He said that at a later fiscal court meeting when the matter was discussed, no solution could be found.
“The only actual solution,” he said, “is raising taxes on the citizens of Lewis County.”
“This court, I am confident, is not interested in raising taxes for a cause that continues to drain our general fund,” Lykins stated.
He said the jail fund made up 12.8% of the county’s budget in 2010 and for the current budget, it is projected to be more than 16%.
Lykins added that the contribution to the jail fund is more than 41% of the county’s general fund (in the 2020-21 budget) after grant monies are taken out of the picture.
“I have talked to none fewer than 10 county judges from across the state with none giving me positive words of encouragement about our jail situation,” he said.
Lykins added that for March alone, jail employees logged 737 hours of overtime.
“This is a tremendous cost to our county and very hard on the employees,” he said. “I have informed the workers that I will do what I can in helping them being relocated to another job.”
He said the facility currently employs nine workers “with two not showing up regularly, helping to cause the great amount of overtime.”
“It’s not as complicated as it may seem,” Lykins said to magistrates. “Do you want a jail budget of $1.3 to $1.4 million, or $500,000 to $600,000?
“I have had one person come to my office in support of keeping the jail open, other than a jail employee,” he said. “Our office has received zero calls concerning this issue. This tells me that of the people who care, that I believe concerned citizens think it’s in our best interest to close the jail.”
The jail’s future had become a topic of discussion in fiscal court over the past couple of months with the number of class D state inmates kept at the facility decreasing since March 2020.
That’s when COVID-19 began to impact the number of inmates being housed statewide.
The state pays counties to house class D inmates in their local detention facilities to help ease the burden of overcrowding in state facilities.
Lewis County has been paid $31.64/day for each class D inmate housed here. That amounts to about $11,390 per year per inmate.
Last week, Lykins said the state had recently increased the daily rate by $2 per inmate.
The detention center budget for 2020-21 projects the annual income for class D inmates at $525,000.
That same line-item for a prepared 2021-22 budget (should the facility have remained open) projected the 12-month income at $260,000. That amount would likely have been much less, according to County Treasurer Penny Lee.
Lee said last month there were 17 class D inmates being housed locally. That compares to 42 at the same time last year.
She said in her discussions with state officials, she had learned the numbers will continue to dwindle and it will become more difficult for counties to be assigned state inmates.
Another concern discussed at the earlier meeting is that many crimes currently considered as class D offenses may be reclassified as misdemeanors with the offenders instead receiving fines and less time behind bars.
Talk of the facility’s future became serious during a special meeting of fiscal court in March with the discussion of the facility’s budget.
“There is nowhere to cut,” Lykins said of the budget during the March meeting. “If you can show me and tell me where to cut, I say do it. I can’t find it and I’m willing to listen.”
Lykins told magistrates in March to be prepared to close the facility.
“I am recommending to you, that at the fiscal court meeting in April, that you come to this meeting prepared to vote up or vote down what this county should do with this situation,” he said.
County inmates will be incarcerated in a regional facility, likely at Morehead or Maysville. Following arrest and booking, the inmate will be taken to that facility by a deputy jailer. The estimated annual cost of housing those inmates for the year is $260,000.
The jail budget will also include transportation and vehicle expenses.
Lykins said the jailer’s salary can be lowered with the beginning of the next term in 2023 to $30,000 now that local facility is closed.
In a bottom-line comparison last month, Lykins said the budget to keep the jail operating next year would have been $1.13 million and $634,208 if it is closed.
Lykins had earlier taken steps to reduce an interest expense by $27,489 after working to negotiate a lower rate on the $360,000 balance owed on a major facility renovation a few years ago. That note is set to be paid off in fiscal 2026.
Lykins said he has talked extensively with officials in Frankfort and from other counties in researching options.
“None of this is (Jailer) Jeff’s (Lykins) fault or any reflection on him or any previous jailer or judge (executive),” Jimmy Lykins stressed.
When asked if there were any comments from magistrates following the vote, they echoed Lykins’ statements that their decisions to support closing the facility were not made lightly and felt there was no other viable option.
With many details to be worked out, a special meeting of fiscal court is planned for May 3 to help finalize plans for the facility’s closing.