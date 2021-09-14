RUSSELL A husband-wife duo will be inducted into the Russell High School Hall of Fame on Friday during homecoming activities at Henry R. Evans Stadium, where the Red Devils’ football team will host Montgomery County at 7:30 p.m.
The Hall will welcome power couple John and Ruthie Lynd.
The alumni association always team up with Russell High to honor “outstanding individuals who have distinguished themselves as role models for our future leaders,” according to a news release. The induction will take place prior to kickoff.
Ruthie Patterson Lynd is a 1976 graduate. John Lynd graduated in 1978.
“Both are well-known for their school spirit and connecting with students with care and compassion,” according to the school’s release.
Both Lynds retired from teaching in 2019. They will be grand marshals for the homecoming parade on Thursday.
With the addition of the Lynds, Russell High’s hall of fame will have inducted 42 alumni and 28 community contributors since its inception in 1996.