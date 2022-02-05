Most know by now that prices are increasing, and have experienced this at about any place you purchase any type of goods. Either the price has increased per unit or the quantity you get for the same price has decreased, which is a defacto price increase.
Farm supply items are no different. Some of the things really being hit hard are seed prices and fertilizer prices, and not just because of transportation or supply chain issues. In some cases, it is a shortage of the item in question, caused by reduced production, domestic and foreign, and higher tariffs. Weather also has aplayed a factor in some instances.
Fertilizer
But, let’s start with fertilizer, primarily phosphorus or phosphate, and potassium or potash. These are the big three that you see on the bags of fertilizer. The lesser known or used fertilizers are typically sold in smaller units because plants need less of them.
Nitrogen
The nitrogen we typically buy in the 50-pound bags is synthetic nitrogen, produced using huge amounts of natural gas. Yes, most of the nitrogen fertilizer used on farms or in our home vegetable or flower gardens could not happen if it were not for natural gas.
The majority of this nitrogen is produced as ammonium, as in ammonium nitrate, the process using the hydrogen in natural gas and the nitrogen from the air all around us. Ammonium has a chemical make-up of NH3, which means it is 1 part nitrogen and 3 parts hydrogen. The natural gas also provides the energy for this production process.
But not to continue down the chemistry rabbit hole, the higher the price of natural gas, the more expensive synthetic nitrogen prices are going to be. Domestic production of natural gas is dropping, so more of our nitrogen fertilizer is being imported.
And a lot of the plants that make ammonium in the Unioted States are in areas that hurricanes or other destructive weather events have been hitting recently. When these plants are damaged, the amount of nitrogen fertilizer being produced drops, and prices go up.
Phosphate
The phosphate we use as fertilizer is typically made from phosphate rock which is ground and mixed with an acid, like sulfuric or phosphoric. The United States has large phosphate rock deposits, but almost 50% of the world’s naturally occurring phosphate rock is in Morocco. Russia also has a large percentage of the world’s deposits.
In the past few years, some U.S. phosphate producing companies shut down some plants and reduced production. Then, they complained that imports were getting too large and it was unfair. Funny how their production went down but their profits went up, mostly because of price increases.
One industry source stated the price for DAP, or diammonium phosphate, has increased by 82% from last year. DAP is typically 18% nitrogen and 46% phosphate, and is the world’s most widely used phosphorus fertilizer.
As a result of their complaints, larger tariffs were implemented on phosphates being imported from Morocco and Russia, hence raising the prices even more.
Potassium
Potash is usually the term used to describe salts that contain potassium. Potash is mined like phosphate. When the ore is dug out, it is refined to extract the salts.
Most potash is in the chemical form of potassium chloride, also called muriate of potash, which is about 95% of the world’s supply. The remainder is in the form of sulphate of chloride.
85% of the potash used in the United States is from Canada, by far the world’s largest producer. Actually, the largest mine in the world is a potash in in Canada.
Potash is the most popular fertilizer in the world, and that is part of the price problem. The price increases in potash are mostly caused by increased demand worldwide for it and lower production.
Seeds
Forage seed prices, as well as garden seeds, also are on the increase for many reasons.
One thing that affects the price of almost everything is gas or fuel prices. If it costs more to transport an item, even if production costs stay the same, the price will increase.
With forage seeds, other issues are affecting prices as much or more than fuel prices.
Most do not realize (unless you just love to read seed bag tags) the majority of forage seeds and lawn seeds are produced in the Pacific Northwest, the majority being in Oregon.
If you have seen the news on TV or read the papers or other news outlets over the past few years, you know the Northwest has had its weather issues. There has been historic droughts and flooding. This has had a great impact on the seed production, and none of it good. Then, there have been huge fires that have had a smaller effect on the production fields.
I was in a ZOOM meeting in the fall with many people, one who was in the seed industry. He made some statements that still stick in my mind.
One was that, because of the weather and the other factors in the Northwest, he anticipated in the spring of 2022 we would start seeing severe shortages of red clover seeds, among others.
Secondly, he said for every 10 truckloads of seeds they had in warehouse ready to ship, they had one truck driver to move it.
Third he said, sort of combining the first two, that when the seeds were able to be shipped from the warehouses, there would be little to replace that stock.
To amplify this, I heard on the news last week in the United States alone, we are 80,000 truckers short of what we need.
So, if you plan to plant seeds this spring, or even this year, and you want to put out some fertilizer on the crops, small backyard garden or tens or hundreds of acres, you had better start planning and buying soon. Prices are going up and supplies may be running out.
And as you do go about your growing business, remember it is not your farm and garden supply stores' fault they do not have what you want or that the prices have increased, some significantly. They wished they could get all they have a demand for and that they did not have to raise prices. But no one can sell items for less than they pay for them. They have to make some profit to stay in business and pay their employees. So be patient and understanding.
Upcoming Program
Now that you have read all of this, I want to tell you about a program I will be offering. It will be dealing with strategies and ways that you can stretch your fertilizer supply and/or budget to help cover what you need to grow your plants.
I can guarantee you I do not have all the answers and cannot tell you how to buy fertilizer at a 2018 price. But I can hopefully help you come up with strategies and solutions that can assist you in filling the gap and reduce the amount of fertilizer you may need to buy.
This program will be offered on the evening of Feb. 22 at the Boyd County Extension Education Center in the Franks Building.
It will focus mostly on farming operations, but some of the same information can be applied to smaller homeowner type situations. So all are welcome to attend and hopefully come away with some new knowledge to help.
Call the Boyd County Extension Office for more information on this program or with questions.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources.