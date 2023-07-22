As you know, summer is here in the Tri-State, in a strong way. And with the warmer season come many things we enjoy, and some we do not. Two of the things that no one enjoys are ticks and chiggers. If you like to spend time outdoors during summer, you probably have had run-ins with these parasites at some point. Hopefully some of the following information can help you either avoid them or at least have minimal impact from them if you do run into a few.
Ticks
The lone star tick and the American dog tick are the most common tick species found on humans and companion animals in Kentucky. These ticks are significant threats to everyone who works, plays, hunts, hikes or camps in or around overgrown or undisturbed areas. But there are other ticks we also sometimes have to deal with. These include the blacklegged tick, the Asian long-horned tick and the brown dog tick among others.
Reactions to bites vary from person to person based on the body’s response to the salivary mix injected as ticks feed. The special misery of the lone star tick bite can linger for seven to 10 days and there is the potential for secondary infection if the wound is contaminated during scratching. Both species are potential vectors of diseases. Fortunately, the chance of encountering an infected tick is low. Awareness and personal protection are keys to reducing the potential for tick bites.
Personal protection
- Repellents foil the last steps in the detection systems ticks and other blood-feeding arthropods follow when seeking a blood meal. Applied according to label directions, repellents can safely protect people from bites. The array of repellents available for biting arthropods can be overwhelming. Check products for the Environmental Protection Agency’s repellency graphic (Figure1) that helps you to select appropriate products for ticks and/or mosquitoes and approximate durations of protection. Check with your veterinarian for options for companion animals.
- Check yourself hourly for ticks while outdoors and then again thoroughly at the end of the day. Prompt removal is the key to avoiding painful and potentially health-threatening bites because ticks usually wander for some time before finding a suitable feeding site (Figure 3). In addition, infected ticks must feed for several hours before transferring pathogens. Clearly, early detection and prompt removal are key strategies to protection.
- Remove an attached tick carefully using fine-tipped tweezers. Grasp it as close to the skin as possible and pull upward with a steady, even pressure. Do not twist or jerk the tick. Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water. Dispose of the tick in alcohol or store it for later identification.
Example EPA repellency graphic helps to identify targets of repellents and approximate duration of protection. (Source: Environmental Protection Agency)
Chiggers
I am highly sensitive to chiggers. I have not had an issue with them for many years, since I try to avoid likely places that they may be.
For those of you who have never had the unfortunate occasion to experience these little devils, I wish you continued success. For those who have, I sympathize. But what exactly are chiggers?
Chiggers are actually the immature stage of certain mites. They are very, very small, almost impossible to see with the naked eye. If you do see them, they appear as a very small red dot, much smaller that the head of a pin, which seems to be the bellwether of smallness for whatever reason.
They tend to hang out in overgrown brushy or grassy areas, especially if there is an abundance of small rodents, like mice and rats. They also like to hang out in shady, humid areas, such as creek banks, in berry thickets (which is why I rarely pick blackberries) and under shade trees.
When they start to feed on the body, they release an enzyme to liquefy skin cells. This enzyme is what causes the rash, irritation and intense itching that starts a few hours after they start to feed. Contrary to popular belief, they do not burrow into the skin, do not feed on blood and, good news, do not carry disease.
Usually where they like to feed is where the skin is thin, tender, in wrinkles or where clothing fits tight, since this causes moisture from sweat, and they like humidity. They can stay attached for three or four days if left undisturbed. Although how you could not disturb them with your scratching is beyond me.
Ways to avoid being chigger food is simply to avoid areas they like to be in. Since this is often not possible, wear long pants and all clothing should be of a very tight weave if possible. Also showering immediately after getting in the house, camper or wherever, can help a lot by washing them off your body.
A couple of ways to help alleviate the extreme itching is to apply anti-itch medications such as hydrocortisone, calamine lotion, etc. If severe, a Dr. may recommend something like oral Benadryl or a prescription strength steroid cream.
In late April or May, a single spray of bifenthrin, carbaryl (Sevin), cyhalothrin or various brands of permethrin can be all that is needed to eliminate the problem mites. But with severe infestations, multiple sprays may be needed. Or, if you did not get to spray earlier in the year, later sprays can help. And be sure to keep children and pets away from the sprayed area until the spray has dried. Also, make note that the sprays listed above are registered for use for this purpose in Kentucky only. They may be legal in other states, but they may not. If you are not in KY, check with your local Extension Office to see what is allowed in your state.
Around the house, spraying is a short-term solution. Long-term solutions include getting rid of high grass and weeds, and control of rodents, are much more effective.
And as is always the case, read and follow the directions on any insecticide you may choose to use. After all, the label is the law.