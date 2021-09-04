We are being invaded! Well, at least some of our fields are being invaded. And by some of our fields, I mostly mean hay and pasture fields. So, who are the invaders? Fall army worms.
Some background on this issue: About six weeks ago, we had a large fall armyworm moth flight into Kentucky from the south. This has resulted in outbreaks of damage caused by the worms feeding on pastures and hayfields, soybeans, etc. But their absolute favorite plant to feed on is alfalfa. Corn, due to the stage of maturity it is in now, is not very attractive to the worms to feed on.
In Boyd County, we do not have a lot of row crops or alfalfa, but do have a lot of other forage fields. However, some of our neighboring counties have quite a few acres of row crops and alfalfa.
And they are here, not just to our west. I received calls and pictures about them before I knew they were at the level they are. Many of our surrounding states consider this the biggest outbreak of fall armyworms since the 1970s. So the worst it has been in 40-50 years. An unwelcome once-in-a-lifetime event for some.
The best way to determine if you have fall armyworms is to go out into the fields and scout for them. You may find small worms, larger worms or egg masses of future worms.
Small worms are much easier to control than are larger worms. If you see egg masses, know that a female can lay up to 1,000 eggs, which can hatch in 48 hours after being laid.
Small worms can be controlled effectively by spraying pyrethroids. Larger worms are much harder to control with pyrethroids and can require stronger, more expensive insecticides to control them.
If you have several generations in the field, you may have a mix of small and large worms, as well as egg masses. If you see two or three worms per square foot, regardless of size, you probably need to spray an insecticide to avoid significant damage.
There are several insecticides that can successfully control the larger worms, but most are restricted use and require a license to buy and use. If you decide to spray for them, no matter their size, be sure to read the label and determine the amount of time, if any, that you cannot graze or harvest the forage after you spray. This can be up to 14 days, depending on the chemical and the rate used and the crop sprayed on.
Early on it was thought that cutting and baling the forage would reduce the damage done. However, it was revealed that even at baling, there were significant numbers of worms living under the windrows. So what this indicates is that it may be critical to scout for them as they may greatly damage the tender regrowth, which has the potential to cause production loss for the next cutting, even if it is next year, especially on legumes.
If you are stockpiling fescue for late fall or early winter grazing, be sure to monitor and scout those fields. They could cause a reduction in mass, which means less grass for the animals to graze on and more hay that may have to be fed.
If you or someone you know plant wildlife food plots for hunting purposes or just to feed various wildlife, depending on what may have been planted, they could be feasting on those plants, also.
Even if you do not live on a farm, they may be visiting you. The moths will lay eggs on the side of your house, on landscape fixtures, etc. And they are definitely not above eating on the grasses growing in our yards and landscapes, and possibly some landscape plants.
Fall armyworms are actually an annual occurrence in many parts of Kentucky, usually in much lower numbers, hence do not cause a lot of damage and for the most part go unnoticed. It just happens that this year they are here in massive numbers.
The good news is, if you could call anything associated with these pests good, is that when we get a good hard frost, that should be the end of this infestation. But that also means that they could be with us feeding for the next six weeks to two months.
They cannot survive below freezing temperatures, so when the temps start to drop, the moths will fly south to over winter in warmer weather, mostly in Texas and Florida. Sort of like insect equivalents of snowbirds, because they will come back north next summer and fall to feed again. Hopefully not in the numbers we are seeing this year, but they will be back.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.