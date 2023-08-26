If it is fall in eastern Kentucky, it’s time to start planning to get your hay tested. This is because the annual East Kentucky Hay Contest is happening once again, as it has for the past 27 years.
One great thing about having your hay tested during this event, besides the fact you do not have to enter your hay in the contest to have it tested, is that it is free. If you have your hay tested through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, at any time, it will cost you $10 per sample. If you sent it to one of the private testing labs, it would cost at least that and probably more.
This annual event was started 27 years ago as a collaboration between several entities: Highlands Beef Cattle Association; the Mountain Cattleman’s Association; Dr. David Ditsch, a UK Agronomy Specialist stationed at the Quicksand Research Station just outside of Jackson; the Kentucky Department of Agriculture Hay Testing unit; and the county Extension Agents in the counties of the two cattlemen’s associations.
The purpose of the endeavor was to encourage the hay growers in the eastern part of the state to learn what the nutritional value of the hay they were producing was. The contest part was sort of the carrot to get them to have their hay tested in the hopes of having award-worthy hay. And if they didn’t, then we, the agents, could work with them on what they needed to do to improve their hay quality.
Over the years, this has proven to be a successful method of improving hay quality in eastern Kentucky. The first several years, we would have 80 to 150 total entries form 25 to 40 hay growers. In 2021, we had more than 600 samples submitted. A big change happened three years ago when the University of Kentucky agronomy started performing the tests instead of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
We started it out as a free service and have, through thick and thin, been able to keep it that way. So, if you look at the $10 per sampler fee the KDA charges, multiplied by 600 samples, we have saved our hay growers more than $6,000 just in 2021 alone. Pretty good, by my way of thinking.
We also have adapted the contest in other ways. When we started, we had fewer categories for the different types of forages that could be tested and entered in the contest. We had the basics at the beginning -– alfalfa, alfalfa mix (alfalfa mixed with some type of grass), mixed hay (a legume-grass mix), straight grass and straight clover/legume.
Over the years, we have added haylage categories, small grain and summer annual to more accurately represent the types of forages our farmers are growing today.
Now, a few words about who can have their hay tested. Short answer is anyone. Long answer is anyone who is growing hay can have their sampled and tested and enter it in the contest, if they like. If you have bought hay to feed your animals and would like to know exactly what you have bought, then we can test it, still for free, but it is just not eligible for the contest.
One suggestion I would have for those buying hay is to ask the seller if they have had it tested. If they have, ask to see the results. If they have not, ask them if you can have it tested before you buy it. Even if it is not during this contest period, you can still have it tested by the KDA or a private lab. That way you know what you are buying before spending the money.
If you are a seller, I would suggest you have your hay tested. This can be a very good sales aid. If you have high-quality hay that has been tested and you can prove it, you can get more money for it.
I also can say from many decades of experience, you cannot tell the quality of hay by looking at it. No one can. They can say they can, but it is still just a guess. Just because hay is green does necessarily mean it is good quality. It can just mean the curing conditions were great when it was harvested, and it was stored correctly.
Many buy hay that has seed heads on it. This is not a sign of good hay. It is a sign the hay was over ripe when it was harvested, which means the quality was decreasing each day. Ideally about 10% of the stems should have seed heads on them for the quality to be at its peak. This applies to horse hay as well as cattle and other livestock hay. Most horse owners want to feed their animals top quality hay. The way to get that is to deal with a reputable hay seller, not just buy what is cheapest.
To have hay you have grown or bought tested for free, the samples must be pulled by an Extension agent or program assistant. This year in Boyd County we will be pulling hay samples during the month of September. So, if you want your hay tested, call the office, and set up a day and time to have us come out to take the samples.
If you have your hay sampled, do not expect the results back the next week. All samples must be taken no later than Sept. 29. We anticipate the lab to be running tests on 600 samples and that takes time.
After collection, the samples are transported to Robinson Station for rebagging and then transported to Lexington for drying. They are then brought back to Robinson for grinding and rebagging again, then are sent to the lab for testing.
After all samples are tested, the results are compiled and organized, and divided into county groups. Then we will have all the results returned to the county agents on Nov. 13. The agents will then distribute the results to the ones who submitted them.
This all takes time, so it will be after Nov. 13 when you will get the results back. But we will get them back to you, and maybe with a ribbon, if you have a top-quality hay crop.
Call the Boyd County Extension office at (606) 739-5184 if you want to schedule a day to have your hay sampled.