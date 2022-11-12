Many think this time of year is a slow time on the farm, but there’s no such things as slow time on a farm.
People tend to think that because, for the most part, the crops are harvested, the farmer’s market has closed, there are not as many tractors on the roads, the horse shows are about wrapped up and the spring calves are grown. Right?
Not even close. This time of year is just the next stage of the farm year and it requires that different things need to be done on the farm.
It is the late part of the fall, or second calving season. Not that cows are having second calves, just that all, part or some of some herds are having their 2022 calves now.
This helps spread the income over multiple parts of the year instead of having it come in once over a short period of time, and care of the animals out over time. It also means some calves will be ready for market next spring, when traditionally, prices are higher for them because of lower numbers being sold.
Cattle farmers also are getting ready to start feeding their herd stored feed, such as hay. When the pasture grasses start to fade for the year, this is how the farmers feed their animals. Sure, there is some pasture left, but not enough to meet the needs of the animals.
And if you buy hay to feed your animals and do not grow it, if you have not already done so, now is when you start stock piling hay for the coming months. If not, hay to buy may be hard to find when you really need it. So, that is one reason you see so many trucks and trailers loaded with hay going up and down the roads this time of year.
Or the hay may be going to the fields and areas where animals are over wintered, so it is close to where it will be needed.
When we see cattle in a trailer, we just assume they are going to market. This time of year, cattle may well be being moved to over wintering areas.
This is also a time of year that weed control can occur for certain weeds. Some weeds can only, or can best, be controlled if herbicides are applied at this time of year.
Some farmers may be seeding small grain crops, specifically wheat. In our area, this is usually not grown for the grain, but as either a cover crop to prevent soil erosion or as a forage crop for the late winter/early spring.
Farming is an equipment intensive enterprise. And one thing that occurs on most farms over the winter is equipment maintenance. This can be one of the most important things that a farmer can do over the winter.
Trust me as this comes from experience, one of the worst feelings in the world is when in the spring you need to use a piece of equipment and it will not work. Good maintenance is the best way to keep this from happening.
Most farms have a shop just for this. And most farmers are, by necessity, pretty good mechanics. At least for the physical part of it for most pieces of equipment. As in most things, some newer equipment, such as tractors, balers, etc. have a lot of electronic components. These will typically take a well-trained professional to work on, not the farmer.
Another thing that livestock owners must deal with over winter is making sure their animals have access to an adequate supply of clean water. This can range from using an axe to break ice in ponds to making sure waterers do not freeze. At times this can be a real challenge, and very time consuming in very difficult circumstances.
There are many other things that have to be done annually during the cold weather months on farms. Of course, there are too many to list here, but I hope this gives you an understanding that farming is not just a warm weather operation.
For more information, call the Boyd County Extension Office at (606) 739-5184 or visit us at 2420 Center St. in Catlettsburg.