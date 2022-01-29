We have had some absolutely frigid temperatures recently, and it looks like some more may be coming. We have bundled up and turned the heat up in our homes to try to stay warm. Maybe added an extra blanket to the bed at night or are wearing heavier PJs. Well, being humans and having more empathy and intelligence than others species of animals, we also need to think about our furry friends, our pets and livestock. They are often in situations that they cannot properly take the actions they need to address the extreme cold. These would namely be better foods for cold weather and good shelter. So following are some suggestions to address these issues for them.
Horses
According to UK Equine Specialist Bob Coleman: “The average horse, with a lower activity level, should eat between 1.5% and 2% of its body weight in feed per day to maintain its weight. That feed requirement goes up in the winter, as horses use more calories to keep warm.”
He recommended providing extra hay and making sure horses have shelter to get out of windy, damp weather. Fields with natural or manmade windbreaks, which are not the same as a barn, are usually adequate. Poorly managed barns, combined with poor ventilation, may actually hamper efforts to improve the environmental conditions.
Horses must have access to clean, unfrozen water. Coleman said to check often to make sure water sources are open. A decrease in water intake affects dry matter intake.
All livestock owners should make sure animals have dry bedding and feed to make it through cold periods. Animals have a higher requirement for energy in the colder months, which means they need high-quality grains and forages.
Owners should consider separating younger and thinner horses that may not have the same internal insulation as conditioned older horses and supplement them accordingly or offer them higher quality forage, if available. Equine owners can employ these strategies and separate animals according to body condition score.
Energy or calories are critical in frigid weather. If the protein level in the forage is adequate, do not make supplement decisions based on protein level; rather purchase the most affordable calories. This can be done with additional small grains or mixed feeds with high energy values.
If you are interested in having a ration formulated to address these very cold temperatures for your horses, based on your hay, let me know. It would be best if you have had your hay tested, but if you haven’t, we can still probably work up a doable ration, according to Dr. Bob.
Cattle
In cattle, as in horses, the basics need to be met. These include shelter, dry bedding, water and feed.
The ambient, or air, temperature, can impact the amount of dry matter that cattle will consume. Producers need to either increase the amount of dry matter intake or increase the amount of energy density that the cattle are consuming daily. This is according to Dr. Jeff Lehmkuhler, UK Beef Specialist.
Producers need to continuously monitor their animals’ body conditioning throughout the winter.
Feeding poor quality hay may not provide enough energy to sustain a gestating cow that going into her third trimester of pregnancy. Consider having your hay tested so you are not 'starving your cattle with a full stomach.' There are some feeds, hay in particular, that actually require more energy to digest than the animals get out of it. Sort of like lettuce in humans.
Producers should consider separating younger, thinner animals from older, better insulated animals, and give them more of an energy supplement
Again, as with horses, cattle should be given access to windbreaks or ventilated sheds or barns.
The hair coat acts like home attic insulation – it traps warm air and helps keep the animal warmer. Wet or muddy hair does not insulate as well and increases body heat loss. Rain in the amount of as little a .1 inch or a tenth of an inch, can greatly increase heat loss by matting the hair down. Hide thickness, fat cover and other factors also can have an influence on insulating factors and the cold stress animals may experience.
The lower critical temperature value for cattle is the lowest temperature or wind chill at which no additional energy is required to maintain core body temperature. Animals maintain core body temperature by increasing their metabolism, resulting in greater heat production, as well as other heat conservation strategies, such as reducing blood flow to the extremities, shivering and increased intake.
It takes more energy feed intake for them to increase core body temperature. Sort of look at it like stoking a coal stove. With little coal in it, the stove does not produce as much heat. Add coal and you have a bigger fire, hence more heat.
All of the above can apply to sheep and goats. They need shelter from the wind and rain and more energy foods to help stoke their internal fire to stay warm.
Pets
In very cold conditions, pets need extra care, too. If possible, when the temperatures drop low and the wind picks up, try to bring pets inside. Even if not in the house, a garage or tool shed or some structure can be a true lifesaver for them.
If you have to leave them outside, try to have a pet house for them to go into. If this is your situation, be sure to give them warm bedding to lay on, not just a wooden floor, or worse, the ground. These hard, cold surface will suck the warmth from their bodies.
Try to put straw or hay in their houses. This gives a nice insulating effect. And always face the door of the house away from the direction the prevailing wind comes from.
Try to have some type of cover on the door. Maybe something like a swinging door made of heavy cloth or an old piece of industrial belt. If this is not possible, then add more straw to the house. This will allow them to push some up to the opening and cut down on the air coming in.
But, with the above being said, do not make the house air tight, trying to keep the warmth in. There has to be some air circulation so they can breathe fresh air.
Be sure to check their water often. We all know in real cold weather, water freezes quickly. So we may need to give them fresh water several times a day. Give just the regular water you normally give them, do not give them hot water to drink.
Even if they are in a garage, if it is unheated, some of the same issues can be in place. So give them an old blanket or towel or again some straw to lay on. And check that water often to make sure it is not frozen.
And you may want to temporarily change the food you feed them. You may want to give them a pet food with a higher energy content, especially if they stay outside or in an unheated structure. Fats are a good source of energy for pets. Your pet store should be able to help you identify these foods.
For dogs, look for food that may be for high-nergy dogs like terriers or hunting dogs. These can have a higher energy content just to meet the everyday needs of those breeds. For cats and dogs, there are feeds out there that are advertised as high energy. So look for those. As the temperatures start to rise towards spring, you can switch back to your regular pet foods.
If you would like more information, contact us at your local Extension Office. In Boyd County, call (606) 739-5184 or visit us at 2420 Center St. in Catlettsburg.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension Agent
for agriculture and natural resources.