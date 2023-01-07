The County Agricultural Investment Program cost share program has been approved for another round in 2023. If you would like to apply, drop by the Boyd County Conservation Office at 12250 Midland Ave., across from Cannonsburg Elementary School, and pick up and application.
This is the program that is funded by the tobacco companies through the Phase 1 settlement and has been going on for about 25 years. This will be the second year that, because of a special allocation from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, Boyd County will have an allotment large enough to run this program.
If you apply for this program, there are many things you will need to know. So, with that in mind, there will be a CAIP orientation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Boyd County Extension Education Center in the Franks Building, 1758 Addington Road in Ashland. This meeting is not required, but may be extremely helpful, especially if this will be your first time applying.
One thing you will learn at this meeting: For your application to be considered, you will need to have a Kentucky Ag Water Quality Plan completed and on file at the Conservation Office before the applications are scored. To address that requirement, there will be a program offered to help you understand this plan and how to go about getting it completed and on file. This program will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan 31 at the Franks Building.
Another requirement: If you plan to apply for funds to spend within the Large Animal area, is the successful completion of the BQCA training. This training has to do with the quality care of cattle. There will be a BQCA training at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Franks Building.
You also are required to have an FSA farm number. This number is issued by our local FSA office in Grayson. The way I look at this number is sort of like the farm’s Social Security number. You should contact them directly as to what you will need to qualify to get a number.
You also are required to have two education hours attended and confirmed to qualify for reimbursement in this program. However, neither the CAIP orientation program nor the Ag Water Quality Program will count toward those education hours. These hours do not have to be completed before applying for the funds, but do have to be done before any reimbursement can occur.
The Ag Water Quality Plan program does not count as it is a requirement at the state level and has been a legal requirement in Kentucky for all farms 10 acres or larger since the late 1990s. Plus, it is not really and educational program. The orientation program is for your understanding of the program, but is not considered agriculture education.
The BQCA Program will count toward the required education hours, as it is not required for all program areas and is definitely educational in an agricultural sense.
The due date for the applications to be completed and turned into the Conservation Office, which is the administrator for this program in Boyd County, is 4 p.m. Tuesday. I know from past rounds of this program, that no late applications will be accepted or scored. If you are interested in applying, you need to get in there and get an application and get it filled out and returned fast.
I mentioned above about the applications being scored. The administrator will put together a committee of persons, who have not applied for this program, but have a knowledge of agriculture and/or the application process. This committee will grade each application using a scoring system established by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board and KOAP, the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy, which is the state level administrator office, established in the KRS.
All applications, after scoring is complete, will be ranked by their individual scores. Applicants must have a minimum score of 40 to qualify. However, if there are more applicants who score 40 or above than there is money available, the higher scores will be funded until all funds are committed.
Any application that is not completed and returned by 4 p.m. on Jan. 10 will not be scored, will receive a zero and will not even be considered for funding. No exceptions are allowed by the state guidelines for any reason.
It should also be noted only one person can apply for funds to be used on any given property which has an individual FSA number. For instance, a husband and wife cannot apply for funds for the same farm. Nor can children of an applicant apply for funds for the same property.
And an individual can only receive funds in any given funding cycle for one farm, even if they own more than one, and each has its own FSA number.
The maximum amount that can be qualified for in a given application cycle is $1,000. This is not money that is just given out. It is given out as a reimbursement after expenses have been incurred, and at 75% of the expense.
So, if you are applying for the maximum $1,000, that means you will have to spend, up front and prove expenditures with receipts, of at least $1,333. You can spend more, and most do, but it is still a $1,000 maximum reimbursement.
There also will be a timeframe for you to complete the project and turn in the receipts and paperwork to get the reimbursement. If you turn in the required papers and receipts after the deadline, you will not get the reimbursement.
The Boyd County Conservation Office, specifically office manager Stephanie Young, is the certified county administrator. This means that all paperwork and proof of any requirements must go through her for approval.
If you have questions before or after the application process, you can contact her at (606) 928-8027 or at the address in the first paragraph. You may also contact me at (606) 739-5194 and I can try to help answer your questions, especially about the educational hours or the aforementioned upcoming programs.
There is no charge to apply for this program. However, the farm you are applying to spend the funds on must be located in Boyd County. Whether you live in Boyd County or not, the farm must be in the county.
If you have a farm in another county, you need to contact their county administrator about deadlines, etc. concerning the CAIP program in that county. Or call the Extension Office there and they can direct you to the administrator.
If you are interested in applying, get there tomorrow and get the application and fill it out and get in back to Stephanie before 4 p.m. Tuesday. And good luck to all who apply.