It is the time of year, spurred by dropping night temperatures, that I start getting questions concerning plants in pastures and hay fields that can be toxic to livestock.
These questions typically regard two plants: Johnsongrass or sorghum-Sudangrass. These two plants are closely related, as can be told by looking at their scientific names. Johnsongrass is Sorghum halepense, while sorghum-Sudangrass is Sorghum × drummondii. But before we get into that, some facts and background.
I consider these plants close cousins. One big difference between them is their growth/life cycle. Johnsongrass in a perennial, which means it will come back year after year without any help from man. Sorghum-Sudangrass on the other hand is an annual, which means it lives for one year and is done.
Another difference is that Johnsongrass is considered a weed, mostly because it grows uninvited in many different locations and competes very aggressively with our desired plants and is very hard to control.
Whereas sorghum-Sudangrass in an agriculturally desired crop purposefully seeded to grow for hay and is not considered a weed. After the year it is seeded in, it must be reseeded any year following for it to grow again.
From a livestock standpoint, both are similar nutritionally. Sorghum-Sudangrass has a nutritional value of about 8 to 10 % crude protein and 50 to 65 % total digestible nutrients. Johnsongrass has an approximate nutritional quality of crude protein of 10 to 14 % and total digestive nutrient values of 50 to 60 %. Both of these measurements can be higher if grazed or harvested at a early stage of growth. This is according to the USDA and Extension sources.
Cattle really like to eat Johnsongrass, especially in the pasture at a young stage of growth. They also will readily eat Johnsongrass that is baled for hay.
Sorghum-Sudangrass if not often grazed, at least in our area, but is most often used as hay or haylage option, especially if you are trying to get certain weeds controlled or are switching a field from one crop to another. However, many times it is grazed after the last hay or haylage cutting has been made to maximize its use and benefit to the livestock.
You may have noticed I have talked about using them for cattle, but not horses. That’s because horses have to eat them over a few weeks or months for the effects to occur, so it’s recommended not to feed hay that contains Johnsongrass to horses.
Horses also should not be placed in pastures with little else other than Johnsongrass in them. Horse do not have the affinity toward them if other options are available. One reason that it affects horses differently is that they have a simple, single stomach. Like humans.
For cattle, goats and, to a lesser extent, sheep, these are a preferred forage and can digest them very well. This is because these three species are ruminants, which means they have four separate compartments in their stomachs and can digest them effectively.
One of the big downsides to grazing either of these, especially in the fall, is the potential for prussic acid or cyanide poisoning.
Frost is a major stressor for plants. If a killing frost occurs, you need to wait a minimum of 72 hours, or three days, before you allow cattle to graze either of these plants.
However, if we only have a light frost or a burn back frost, which does not kill the plant, you should wait at least 10 days and preferably 14 before turning cattle into the field to graze.
When either of these plants gets frosted on, it triggers stress in the plant, which then triggers the formation of prussic acid, or cyanide, within the plant. This poison dissipates over time. This is true for both species.
If in doubt, take the cattle out of or leave them out of the field with these plants growing until the danger time has passed. Hay that has been cut longer than three days is safe to feed to cattle. Haylage made with these in them should be withheld from feeding for a longer period of time. This is usually the time it takes to complete the ensiling chemical process, about six weeks.
If you have any doubts or concerns about letting you cattle feed on these plants after a frost, please give me a call and we can discuss it.
If it is a dire need to expose them to these plants after a frost because no other option is available at the time, give me a call. I have a limited number of test kits I can use to test the forage to determine if it is safe.
Whenever you have any questions related to livestock or forages or farming in general, give us a call at the Boyd County extension Office at (606) 739-5184.
LYNDALL HARNED is Boyd County Extension agent for agriculture.