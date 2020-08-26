ASHLAND Norma Meek and Corbie Stull are eager to launch “Lunch & Learn,” a series of events that will feature a slew of topics and a bevy of experts on those subjects.
A community event planner, Meek’s mind has been at work throughout the pandemic.
“I just kept thinking, what can I do?” Meek said on Monday. “I think everybody’s tired of working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and streaming on TV. ... So, I thought, what can we do safely? A lot of people were saying they were taking this opportunity to learn, so I thought, why not do a lunch and learn?”
Stull adored the idea. He has hosted ACTC’s Women, Wine, Jewels & More event — which is organized by Meek — each of the last two winters. “Lunch & Learn” was another no-brainer.
The first installment of the series is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at The Jockey Club. The restaurant, tea room and Corbie’s, Stull’s department store, are all available for use for the event, Stull said.
Meek said they plan to limit the first one, “Food, Friends and Flowers,” to 20 participants in order to practice safe distancing. Donna Childers Suttle, a well-known local florist, will be the first expert. She’ll give a presentation and demonstrate how to arrange flowers in a hands-on manner.
“Every single person will arrange as she arranges,” Meek said. “They’ll go home with a $35 arrangement from a florist. Everybody’s going to leave happy.”
Cost is $30. It includes lunch, which will feature one of Stull’s favorite dishes, and a dessert. Door prizes will be awarded as well.
Meek is asking those interested to make reservations early — by Sept. 16 — because seating will be limited. Call or text Meek at (606) 831-5707 or call The Jockey Club at (606) 325-3103 to land on the list.
A portion of the money will go to Putnam Stadium. A donation will made to a different organization or place in each installment of the series.
“We’re not in this to make a lot money; it’s just to give people something to do,” Meek said. “It’ll be fun.”
Other topics will include an antique appraisal, cake-decorating, trivia, investing in stocks and an art series. Among the experts lined up are an Ashland Blazer art teacher and a local cake-maker who once crafted a special cheesecake for the Reagans on Air Force One. The trivia event will entail a two-night, Jeopardy-style contest.
“We’re just trying to think of things where people can help the community, come and have fun, get out, socialize a little bit, and actually learn,” Meek said.
“I was selfish,” Meek added with a laugh. “I did things I wanted to learn about ... but we’re open to ideas.”
The plan is to have a “Lunch & Learn” event each month, but if there’s enough interest, both Meek and Stull said it could become bi-monthly.
“I appreciate Corbie being receptive to the idea,” Meek said. “We’re just trying to do some feel-good community things. There are so many people who have different talents they can share.”
