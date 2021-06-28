ASHLAND The next Lunch & Learn is scheduled for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at The Jockey Club Tea Room.
Each installment of the event has seen a sellout attendance so far.
Jennifer Spade, the Visual Art teacher at Ashland Blazer, will be teaching the group how to achieve abstract watercolors on note cards. Each participant will leave with a box of note cards and supplies.
Spade, who was born and raised in Kenova, has resided in Ashland for the past 23 years with her husband, Matt, and three children, Andrew, Emma and Will. A graduate of Marshall University in 1996 with a BA in Art Education and with an MA in Art Education in 2006, Spade has taught in Ashland Independent Schools for 16 years.
Her recent projects include the mural and horse at the Ashland Town Center and a mural in the Art Alley in downtown Ashland.
Seating is limited. Call Norma Meek at (606) 615-5707 for reservations. Payment will be accepted at the door.