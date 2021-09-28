ASHLAND The Boyd County GOP and Republican Women’s Club delivered 95 meals to local law enforcement agencies on Tuesday as a token of appreciation.
The group started its trek at Ashland Police Department at 11 a.m. Tuesday before dropping off lunches at Catlettsburg PD, Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police Post 14.
It’s the second consecutive year these groups have expressed their gratitude to local police in the form of food. It was catered by Kim Gabbard this year, according to Lana White, President of the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club.
“She provided this meal at her cost, did not make a dime; I really appreciate her, too,” White said.
Other contributors included Pat Steen, Stephen Graham, Randy and Kay Memmer, Brian and Amanda Clark and Kenny and Tina Parker.
White, Alisa Smith, Angie Hern, Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston, Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley and Jamie Reihs, who will run for Boyd County Sheriff in the next election, comprised the delivery bunch.
White said Rep. Scott Sharp wanted to be there, but he had some family business to which to tend out of state.
The lunch consisted of pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw, pasta salad and cookies.
(606) 326-2664 |