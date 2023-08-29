A northeastern Kentucky school district is participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program this school year.
Russell Independent students have to pay for breakfast and lunch for the 2023-24 school year, unless they meet the criteria for reduced-price or free meals.
Russell Schools qualified for free meals only during the COVID-19 pandemic — it was a federal free school meals program that expired in September 2022.
Dennis Chambers, Russell’s food service director, said for the school district to receive universal free breakfast and lunch, 40% of the students have to qualify.
All other public schools in Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties qualified for free meals.
“Our demographics in our district has not changed enough for that (universal free meals) to happen yet," he said, "but it is increasing.”
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits. For children to qualify, they must belong to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility, belong to a household that receives public assistance, or, if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway or foster.
Ashland Independent, Raceland-Worthington, Boyd County, Greenup County, Carter County and Fairview Independent all qualify for universal free meals and are full CEP. The Community Eligibility Provision is a meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.
Michael Salmons, Raceland’s food service director, said the free meals provide students “safety and security” when coming to school.
“If they are starving, they won't be able to learn,” he said. “It is a really good thing for our district and it’s been a success. It’s opened up opportunities for other similar programs.”
Lena Reese, Food Service Program Assistant for Ashland Schools, said all schools in the country should be able to qualify for free lunch no matter the income in the district.
“No one works well on an empty stomach,” Reese said. “Personally, I think it needs to be a nationwide thing, not just for low-income schools. Students rely on these programs." Ashland has provided free meals for eight years, she said.
Students at Russell Independent Schools in grades 6 through 12 are charged $1 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch each day. Preschool through fifth grade are charged $1 for breakfast and $2.55 for lunch. Reduced breakfast for students who qualify will cost 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.
According to the 2023-24 Russell Independent School calendar, there are 173 instructional days in the school year. That means a student in grades 6 through 12 who consumes breakfast and lunch for all 173 days of the school year would pay $648.75. For a student who qualifies for reduced-price meals, their family would be looking at $121.10 for the school year.
