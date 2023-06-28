RUSSELL Community members absorbed information at another Ashland Alliance Lunch and Learn on Tuesday at King’s Daughters Medical Center Pavilion, this time about Medicare options, sponsored by Humana.
According to Tim Gibbs, President and CEO of Ashland Alliance, Humana is one of the largest, if not the largest, insurance providers in the Commonwealth and also a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.
Matt Miller, a Marketing Manager with Humana, covered a wide range of information regarding Medicare basics, like how to enroll and find eligibility.
Miller also aided attendees on what coverage could be best suited to their lifestyles.
“Sixty-five is an exciting birthday,” Miller said, as those 65 and older fall under the country’s federal health insurance program, or “original” Medicare.
Miller broke down Medicare Part A and Part B, both given by the federal government to those eligible, explaining that Part A covers most things related to hospital stays, like lab work, surgeries and inpatient treatment with Part B, covering the outpatient aspect like regular doctor visits.
Medicare’s initial enrollment period takes place three months before a person’s 65th birthday and ends three months after.
Individuals have the option to add, drop or switch Medicare coverage between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, with new selections taking effect Jan 1.
With original Medicare not covering long-term care, certain prescriptions, dental, vision or hearing, Miller said additional coverage through Medicare Advantage plans can cover these things and more.
Part C, according to Miller, includes both A and B coverage but allots coverage for dental, hearing, vision and can even cover gym memberships for general health maintenance.
Part C also allows one to receive care from any Medicare-approved doctor or hospital and doesn’t require referrals to specific physicians or hospitals giving those with Part C coverage more freedom in their health care selections.
According to Humana’s website, Part C features an over-the-counter allowance benefit to purchase medications and medical equipment.
Miller said Humana works alongside a large network of health care providers nationwide, making doctor accessibility and coverage a breeze for clients.
Part D, Miller said, is another add-on that includes prescription drug assistance, covering roughly 20,000 medications — for a reasonable monthly cost all under one plan or as a standalone plan.
Miller advocated for Humana, saying agents have the capacity to help clients the best by comparing cost, coverage, size of network, convenience, health history and health future for those interested.
Where traditional Medicare was described by Miller as “straight across the board,” nearly 66% of Humana clients have opted for advantage plans that best suit their lifestyles.
Gibbs thanked Miller and local agent Jacob Chapman for providing individuals a better understanding of available coverage under Medicare.
“This is half a step away from affecting us all,” Gibbs said, adding the information is as useful for an individual as it is for aging family members and friends.
Chapman said he is willing to answer any questions and is dedicated to finding the best coverage for those interested.
Chapman, who serves Ashland, Grayson, Morehead and other parts of the region, can be reached at (606) 313-4845.