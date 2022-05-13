WESTWOOD A few months after local businessman Scott Ball took on the task of revamping the Westwood Boys and Girls Club, not much has happened.
However, the Hanshaw family and others close to the project are hoping a check from 84 Lumber will provide a big boost.
Dave Salisbury, of 84 Lumber, presented a $10,000 check to the Westwood Boys and Girls Club on Friday.
The first order of business is getting a new roof on the building farthest from Main Street. The first floor features the boxing area. The second floor, Mindy Hanshaw said, will hopefully play host to dance and tumbling classes in the future.
The Hanshaws stress that everything at the club, once renovations are complete, will be free of charge to the community.
Travis Hanshaw, Tom and Mindy’s youngest son, and Shelby Hanshaw, Travis’s wife, joined Mindy on Friday in accepting the check.
Ball was out of state on a business trip.
Mindy Hanshaw said 606 Initiative raised $1,100, Tim and Becky Boyd have provided security equipment and Chris Miller, of Dutch Miller, has donated a bunch of boxing items.
Salisbury said he’s had conversations with Judge-Executive Eric Chaney about the county getting involved eventually, too. Hanshaw said the county has started to pick up the utilities.
“It’s an important part of this community,” he said. “We want to make sure it stays a part of our community.”
Salisbury gave credit to 84 Lumber President Maggie Hardy.
The Hanshaws emphasized the importance of needing community help — from businesses and individuals.
Anyone interested can contact the club via Facebook — Westwood Boys & Girls Club — or by calling Mindy Hanshaw at (606) 571-3601.