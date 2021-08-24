ASHLAND Ashland will host the USS LST 325 Sept. 9-13.
Captain Robert Kubota is inviting everyone to visit and tour the historic ship while it’s in Ashland.
According to a Visit AKY press release, the LST 325 is one of the last of its kind — it’s the only working LST in the United States.
During tours, the crew will give detailed descriptions of the role LST ships played in wars and honor those who rode and served on these ships, stated the release.
In all, 1,051 LST ships were built in 17 shipyards in the U.S. — 267 of them were built in Evansville, Indiana.
The yards put a ship in the water every five days to sail from the Ohio, Illinois and Mississippi Rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. The ships were 328 feet long and 50 feet wide.
The LST 325 will be available for tours Sept. 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the original equipment is still on board and working, including 20 mm and 40 mm anti-aircraft guns. The ship looks just as it did when it vacated the shipyard in 1942.
On one of the ship’s many trips, it rescued 600 soldiers out of the North Sea as the Austrian troopship, the Javelin, was torpedoed and sunk. LST 325’s captain stopped and picked them all up out of the cold water.