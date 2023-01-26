ASHLAND While the cost of eggs soars at the local grocery store, some farmers in the area are trying to keep prices low.
The average cost of eggs in the United States is $4.33 per dozen, with some parts of the country charging as much as $8 per dozen.
In the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics’ Southern region, which includes Kentucky, the Consumer Price Index lists the average cost of a dozen eggs as $3.95 in December 2022, which is a 170% increase from this time last year.
The Wild Ramp in Huntington sells items produced within a 150-mile radius and carries several Kentucky products. The store’s egg provider charges $3.75 a dozen.
One Taylor County seller said she won’t raise the price of $3 per dozen because, she said, “it adequately compensates for chicken food.”
Greenup County egg seller Wendell Morris is “between chickens” right now, with many young ones that haven’t started laying, but said, “inquiries have increased dramatically” in recent weeks.
At Happy Hill Farmstead in Olive Hill, Angel Wills sells quail, duck and chicken eggs, but cold weather has slowed laying and killed all her ducks. She said prices of her eggs will be higher next year as a result. But she said her neighbors are doing a brisk chicken egg business.
“There are people around here who have chickens and they’re constantly selling out,” she said.
Shane Fields of Sweet Bee Gardens in Greenup said the price of eggs is affected by many factors.
“Chickens like 12 hours of sunlight, so generally in winter, you see a decrease in egg laying,” he said, noting some use extra lighting to stimulate the chickens to lay, which, in turn, increases the electric bill.
He said he doesn’t know of any avian flu in the area, but the disease has contributed to the increased cost of eggs nationally and has had some effect on local prices.
“A lot of places where you’d try to order chicken were not shipping or were having some issues,” he said. Chickens typically begin laying at 6 months and began to slack off after two years by about 20%, so egg sellers must constantly bring in new birds.
“I think everybody has seen a higher demand for eggs around here,” Fields said. “Most of the prices for people selling through farmers markets I’ve seen are priced from $4 to $8,” noting those selling for less are likely taking a loss.
“They may be taking a loss to maintain the ability for locally sourced food and hope people understand that and patronize them for that,” Fields said.
In Boyd County, there are no ordinances or restrictions on raising chickens, but in Ashland, zoning regulations prevent residents from keeping poultry, Boyd County Extension Agent Lyndall Harned said.
“(The city) considers chickens, weasels, ferrets, rabbits all livestock,” he said. “I’ve been to the commission several times in the last 10 or 12 years to try to get them to adopt a reasonable poultry ordinance, but so far had no luck.”
He said he knows of egg sellers asking for — and getting — as much as $5 per dozen.
Those who sell more than 60 dozen eggs weekly must follow guidelines for handling and selling eggs issued by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Division of Regulation and Inspection, Egg Marketing Section. Guidelines focus on cleanliness in handling eggs, egg-washing procedures, packaging and storage.