Robert Atkins McCullough, Jr., was the son and grandson of newspapermen. At one point, McCullough’s family, along with the Norris family, owned the majority of stock in the Ashland Daily Independent.
McCullough was born and raised in Ashland and graduated from Ashland High School before attending Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Following college, McCullough was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and served at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, as an Instructor for Weapons Controllers.
McCullough married Sue Carol Jones of Lexington, and the pair were blessed both with two sons and a marriage that endured for 62 years. They returned to Kentucky after McCullough retired from the Air Force, and the family settled in Ashland and McCullough entered the family business — working at the Ashland Daily Independent. During his time at the paper (McCullough retired in 1985) he rose to become both President and Publisher and was extremely active in the community he loved. He was also a member of the Rotary Club, served on the Board of the Kentucky Press Association, and served as President for the Gertrude Ramey Home, a home for displaced children founded by his father Robert Sr. and Gertrude Ramey.
“Once he left the service, he came back to Ashland and went to work for his father, who was the publisher at the time,” said Robert McCullough III, McCullough’s son. “It was very much a family-oriented business, and a lot of my family members worked there.”
His father was serving as President and Publisher when the decision was made to sell the newspaper to Ottaway in the late 1970s, Robert III said, and the younger McCullough himself worked in various capacities under new corporate publisher Eddie Blakeley, becoming publisher himself of the Morehead division.
“He loved the job, and he loved the town,” Robert III said of his father. And that dedication spread over into his volunteerism in the community as well. “I remember that he was Chairman of the Gertrude Ramey Home, and that he was extremely fond of Gertrude, and loved helping her in any way that he could. And he was like that with the entire community. He was always willing to go above and beyond because he thought that was how you did things.
“He was a very caring employer, and back then it was very much a family-run newspaper,” McCullough’s son said of his father. “And everyone who worked there was like a part of the family. Every year we had a Company Day and Company Dinner at Camden Park, and I can remember Dad, his brother and my grandfather serving dinner at the buffet line to all of the employees. And I can remember them playing softball in the softball tournament we had every year. It was very much a family gathering.”
When he retired, Robert McCullough Jr. moved to Venice, Florida, but did not leave his home entirely behind. Not only did he keep track of what was going on in his hometown but was fortunate enough for many years to live near others who hailed from the Ashland area. When he passed on Aug. 12 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, he left behind not only a loving family and many dear friends, but a legacy of friendship and an extended family of friends far too numerous to count.