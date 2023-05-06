ASHLAND It’s not unusual to find David Frame visiting residents of Trinity Station in Flatwoods.
He’s not the only one.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s program called Love on a Leash takes volunteers to local nursing and assisted living residences with animals — their own pets or those in AARF’s care — to visit with residents.
Frame said he takes his dogs, Jack, a Brussels Griffon, and Willie, a Yorkie mix.
“We get there on the third Thursday of the month and we meet in a communal area and residents come to visit,” Frame said. “Then, we go to the Alzheimer’s unit.”
Sharri Dillon, coordinator of the program for AARF, said the program came to a standstill when COVID-19 hit and no one was allowed inside care facilities.
Before the pandemic, volunteers visited 11 facilities; now, Dillon said she hopes to rebuild the program, which is going only to Trinity Station and will return to Boyd County Nursing and Rehabilitation this month.
“Some of the facilities go back and forth with COVID cases, and some of them aren’t comfortable with us coming in and some of the volunteers aren’t comfortable going,” Dillon said.
The rewards of the program, however, are great, for the volunteers and the residents.
“It’s so uplifting to go there because when we go and talk, we become their friends and they tell us about the pets they have had,” she said. “It’s comforting to them for animals to come in and love on them.”
Some, like Frame, bring their own pets, but all must be fully vaccinated.
Missy Thornburg volunteers for AARF in a variety of capacities, including Love on a Leash. She’s taken her cat, Alex, who was a “foster fail,” and other of her pets, but she also enjoys taking some AARF charges to visit.
“It takes them out of the kennel environment, and that’s a big deal to them,” Thornburg said. “It gives them a chance to socialize, and it’s a good day for them, too.”
Although care must be taken that cats don’t scratch residents, she said they enjoy seeing cats as well as dogs.
“They really love when we bring cats because so many of them had cats,” she said. “I think just visiting is important because we know a lot of those people don’t get visitors and they are just always so happy to see us. They always light up when we come in the room. That’s very joyful.”
Animals that participate also must be properly socialized, Dillon said.
“We know which dogs would do well, which ones are well behaved,” she said of the dogs who currently live in the kennel. “It’s good socialization for the animals and it gets them in the public eye, and staff and family members might want them or might know somebody who’s looking for a dog.”
She said the program is very satisfying to be involved in.
“Residents within the facilities have become friends to us,” Dillon said. “I look forward to every visit and seeing our friends. ...I know I treasure each and every person I have met in visiting the places we go. The stories, the smiles, the laughter and the love every time we visit is something I will treasure and carry with me forever.”
Frame said Love on a Leash is a great program with good people involved.
“I like to meet the people there and talk to them. I find it really interesting and I don’t know if they enjoy the dogs more or the conversation more,” he said. “You know how any animal can brighten your day. I don’t know how they do it, but they sure do it.”
Dillon said the programs serves multiple purposes.
“This is AARF giving back to the community,” she said. “The animals are so loving, (residents) eat it up.”