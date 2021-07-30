By BENITA HEATH
FOR THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
ASHLAND Karen Hogsten took the well-known cliché “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade,” and turned it into her Ashland-based business: Wild Paint Flower Farm Services: Pick Your Own.
Her lemons came from the Olympic-sized pool at the 2828 Hackworth St. property that she and her husband, Tony, bought a few years ago. The pool was so badly cracked that it couldn’t be fixed. So now the pool is her garden.
Hogsten’s love affair with flowers started as a child when she would visit her grandparents’ tobacco and cattle farm in Woodford County.
“There were tons of hummingbirds and bees,” she said.
Both grandmothers were avid gardeners, teaching her the basics at a young age.
“I just love being outside and in nature,” Hogsten said.
The Lexington native now calls Ashland home.
When the couple started thinking about retirement, they were confident Ashland was where they wanted to be. After all, Tony is an Ashland native, son of former city fire chief, Jim Hogsten.
“We’ve got to come back here,” she said the couple decided.
Hogsten spent five years looking online for houses. When she saw the 1930s house built in South Ashland by Dr. William Gambill, she knew she had the right home for the next phase in the couple’s life.
“The house spoke to me,” she said.
So they moved in. In 2016, Hogsten and a friend, Rhonella Chaffin, went to a Mother Earth News Fair in Pennsylvania.
That’s where her knowledge of how to market flowers bloomed.
“Eighty percent of the flowers sold in this country are imported,” she said. “That is sad. They are filled with chemicals.”
Too many chemicals means too short a lifespan for the flowers.
The pool was excavated and the flower business started to grow.
“I can use this for my flower gardens,” she said. “I have tons of room for flowers.”
One of her signature flowers is sunflowers.
“People like to pick them for the table,” she said.
And with the trend of barn weddings growing, that bloom can be an ideal choice.
Other flowers she uses include selosia, a form of coxcomb and lisianthus.
“It really loves to grow,” she said.
For the Pick Your Own side, Hogsten will team up sunflowers with zinnias.
“That is a cut flower that makes you think back on your childhood and your grandparents,” she said.
As she was seeding her flower beds, Hogsten reached out to Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension Office horticultural agent.
Hogsten gained the credential of Master Gardener and is now co-president of the Southern Hills Garden Club.
Pick Your Own is open to the public and local photographers for photo shoots by appointments. They can be made on her Facebook page of Wild Paint Cut Flowers: Pick Your Own or the website of Wild Paint Cut Flowers.com.
Hogsten is also offering a weekly flower subscription service where locally grown flower bouquets will be delivered to home or business weekly or bi-weekly June through October.
For those who like to try out the fall treat of manuevering a corn maze, Hogsten plans to have her own floral version using sunflowers.
Year-round Hogsten offers weddng event planning and floral designs with natural bouquets. She will also host flower parties “to involve the bridal party in the process of your wedding,” she said.
There are also flowers and floral designs for special events where she will provide either fresh or artifical flowers.
“Whatever I’m growing I can deliver,” Hogsten said. “My primary market for events and bouquets is women of all ages.”
After all as she adds her business motto is “Flowers Make You Smile.”
BENITA HEATH is a freelance writer living in Ashland.